08:11 GMT +302 March 2017
    Senator Jeff Sessions, R-AL, speaks at a rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Ambridge Area Senior High School on October 10, 2016 in Ambridge, Pennsylvania

    US Attorney General Allegedly Contacted Russian Ambassador to US Twice in 2016

    US
    US Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak last year when Sessions was a member of the Armed Services Committee, US media report.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The conversations took place in July and September of 2016, The Washington Post said on Wednesday, adding that the September conversation was a private one and took place in the senator’s office.

    Sessions’s spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores stressed as cited by the newspaper that the conversations were part of multiple talks that Sessions held last year with foreign ambassadors, including Chinese, Korean, German, British and Japanese ambassadors.

    When asked about any possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government in January, Sessions denied having any such contacts with respect to the 2016 presidential election.

    "There was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer," Flores said as quoted by The Washington Post on Wednesday, explaining that Sessions "was asked during the [January Judiciary Committee] hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign — not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee."

    On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee’s Republican and Democratic leaders agreed on the scope of their inquiry into whether Russia sought to influence the 2016 presidential campaign.

    Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

      cage123au
      So what. Why the big issue talking to the Russians. Back then they did not know they would even win the election let alone Sessions becoming AG. Of course, another WaPo BS piece.
      Darrell R
      More anti Russia witch hunts. If there is talk between people in Moscow and Washington, the Russians should be the ones concerned about it at this point. This embarrassment coming from Washington and the press just never ends.
    Ok