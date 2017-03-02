US Attorney General Allegedly Contacted Russian Ambassador to US Twice in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The conversations took place in July and September of 2016, The Washington Post said on Wednesday, adding that the September conversation was a private one and took place in the senator’s office.

Sessions’s spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores stressed as cited by the newspaper that the conversations were part of multiple talks that Sessions held last year with foreign ambassadors, including Chinese, Korean, German, British and Japanese ambassadors.

When asked about any possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government in January, Sessions denied having any such contacts with respect to the 2016 presidential election.

"There was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer," Flores said as quoted by The Washington Post on Wednesday, explaining that Sessions "was asked during the [January Judiciary Committee] hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign — not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee."

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee’s Republican and Democratic leaders agreed on the scope of their inquiry into whether Russia sought to influence the 2016 presidential campaign.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.