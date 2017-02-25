McMaster Doesn't Agree With Trump on 'Radical Islamic Terrorism' Term

© REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich Trump Takes On Radical Islamic Terrorism in First TV Campaign Ad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During the recent National Security Council, McMaster stated that the label "radical Islamic terrorism" is not helpful, as the terrorists themselves bear no relation to Islam, the New York Times reported Friday citing people who attended the meeting.

McMaster’s words differ from the language used by US President Donald Trump who last month issued an executive order blocking nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

In September 2016, then-President Barack Obama explained at a meeting with the military that he tried to avoid the "radical Islamic terrorism" label because it potentially equates terrorists with peaceful Muslims.

Interestingly, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn who resigned earlier in February supported the term "radical Islamic terrorism".