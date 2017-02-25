Register
15:57 GMT +3
25 February 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump looks toward his new National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster after making the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S. February 20, 2017

    McMaster Doesn't Agree With Trump on 'Radical Islamic Terrorism' Term

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    438914

    Newly-appointed US National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster does not agree with the term "radical Islamic terrorism" and believes that Muslims that perpetrate terrorist attacks are perverting their faith, media reported.

    U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign stop in Spencer, Iowa December 5, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich
    Trump Takes On Radical Islamic Terrorism in First TV Campaign Ad
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During the recent National Security Council, McMaster stated that the label "radical Islamic terrorism" is not helpful, as the terrorists themselves bear no relation to Islam, the New York Times reported Friday citing people who attended the meeting.

    McMaster’s words differ from the language used by US President Donald Trump who last month issued an executive order blocking nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

    In September 2016, then-President Barack Obama explained at a meeting with the military that he tried to avoid the "radical Islamic terrorism" label because it potentially equates terrorists with peaceful Muslims.

    Interestingly, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn who resigned earlier in February supported the term "radical Islamic terrorism".

      ivanwa88
      I like it! a rational thinking man who deals with reality not make believe that's refreshing! go McMaster 10 points to you in what is critical mass.
      elsa.zardini
      But, who coined the term Islamic State or Islamic Caliphate, and who supported them since the beginning? Where are the US$ trillions missing?
      NATOisEVIL
      Don't know what to think, islam is radical in its self.
