McMaster Doesn't Agree With Trump on 'Radical Islamic Terrorism' Term

McMaster’s words differ from the language used by US President Donald Trump who last month issued an executive order blocking nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.
In September 2016, then-President Barack Obama explained at a meeting with the military that he tried to avoid the "radical Islamic terrorism" label because it potentially equates terrorists with peaceful Muslims.
Interestingly, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn who resigned earlier in February supported the term "radical Islamic terrorism".
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I like it! a rational thinking man who deals with reality not make believe that's refreshing! go McMaster 10 points to you in what is critical mass. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete But, who coined the term Islamic State or Islamic Caliphate, and who supported them since the beginning? Where are the US$ trillions missing? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Don't know what to think, islam is radical in its self.
