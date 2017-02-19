Trump to Meet Candidates for National Security Adviser Post on Sunday

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Revenge of Neocons? Who Will Replace Michael Flynn and What It Tells Us

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to Spicer, the list of candidates includes former US ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, acting national security adviser Gen. Keith Kellogg, West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen and Lt. Gen. Herbert McMaster.

Spicer said that former CIA chief David Petraeus was no longer a candidate for the post, however, could not say whether former Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno was still a candidate.

On Monday night, Flynn resigned as US national security adviser after media reported based on leaked information that he had misled Trump administration officials about the extent of his talks with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak on the issue of anti-Russia sanctions.

Flynn did not concede any wrongdoing in his resignation letter, saying that he inadvertently briefed Vice President Mike Pence and others with incomplete information regarding his phone calls with the Russian ambassador.

