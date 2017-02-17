Trump Reveals Four Candidates to Replace Flynn as National Security Adviser

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to NBC News, the three other men Trump is considering are retired four-star Gen. Keith Alexander, retired Gen. David Petraeus and former National Security Advisor for President Barack Obama and retired Marine Corps Gen. James Jones.

"General Keith Kellogg, who I have known for a long time, is very much in play for NSA — as are three others," Trump stated on Twitter.

Trump's first national security advisor, Gen. Michael Flynn, resigned on Monday after media reported based on illegal leaks of classified information that he had misled senior US officials about the extent of his talks with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak before Trump's inauguration.

During a meeting with the FBI interviewers, Flynn denied any discussions of sanctions with Kislyak. However, when the FBI agents asked him whether he was sure in his answer, Flynn said that he did not remember, CNN reported Thursday. If Flynn had lied in his January 24 interview with the FBI, he would be in legal trouble since such a violation is a felony offense, according to media reports.

On Thursday, the White House confirmed that Former Navy SEAL Vice Admiral Robert Harward rejected Trump's offer to replace Michael Flynn as the president's National Security Adviser.