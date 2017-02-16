US Remains ‘Strongly Supportive’ to Building Capacity of Ukraine’s Army

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Deputy Secretary of Defense Bob Work has met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin at the Pentagon discussing US security assistance aimed at improving Ukraine’s defense capabilities, Deputy Secretary of Defense Spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson said in a statement.
"Work emphasized that the U.S. remains strongly supportive of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to building the capacity of Ukraine's forces. Additionally, he encouraged Ukraine to remain committed to the implementation of reforms, which will make their defense enterprise more effective and efficient," the Wednesday statement says.
According to the Pentagon, Klimkin reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to the implementation of the Minsk peace deal during the meeting with Work.
"Klimkin underscored the importance of U.S. support for Ukraine's right to decide its own foreign policy course," Hillson said in the Wednesday statement.
The Senator strongly suggested that Trump should exercise the authority given to him by the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act to provide defensive lethal assistance to Ukraine.
McCain later told Sputnik that the weapons he had in mind included Javelin anti-tank missiles, anti-battery radar and armored vehicles.
The crisis in Ukraine sparked after West-sponsored Maidan coup in Kiev had toppled legitimate President Viktor Yanukovych in February.
As conflict began relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine.
Since then, NATO has been building up its military presence in Europe, particularly in eastern European countries bordering Russia, using Moscow's alleged interference in Ukraine as a pretext.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete IF U.S supported Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Why did a coup d etat, that went botched and tens of thousands of civilians are been killed? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Warmongering idiots only way to cure this disease is to come to Mexico's aid and build up its defences at the wall whatever goes into Ukraine goes into Mexico. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Lavrov needs to start regular discussions with Mexico on a par with effort US is putting in with Ukraine, Mexico has already asked for Russian help time to start sending that help.
cast235
This is a I won't say the word, statement. Where actions contradict words.
Only and IDIOT would believe this. And then supporting NAZIS that run Ukraine and idolize NAZISM and it's ideology. I guess TRUMP is a NAZI too. Right?
ivanwa88
ivanwa88
Besides the Kornet is vastly superior to Javelin, 3000 Kornets would stop US tank corp in its tracks (no pun intended)