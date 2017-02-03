Register
07:02 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    FGM-148 Javelin

    Senator McCain Says US Should Send Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles to Ukraine

    © Flickr/ Marines
    US
    Get short URL
    1041524

    US President Donald Trump should send Javelin FGM-148 handheld anti-tank missiles to Kiev to support Ukraine government forces, Senator John McCain told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Andrew Feinberg — When asked on Thursday what kind of weapons the United States should send to arm Ukrainian government forces, McCain named Javelin anti-tank missiles and counter-battery armor.

    "Javelin, among other things, and counter-battery armor," McCain told Sputnik

    Donetsk after shelling
    © Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko
    Two Killed, 13 Injured as Ukrainian Army Fires Rockets at Donetsk - DPR
    In a letter released earlier in the day, McCain called on the Trump Administration to provide defensive lethal assistance to Ukraine in light of alleged intervention by Russia, but did not specify what types of weapons.

    The Javelin antitank missile is the world’s first mass-produced infrared-homing "fire and forget" missile system capable of destroying tanks by hitting them head-on or by swooping down on them from above.

    The downside of this system is its impressive price tag with the export version costing $125,000 and a single missile selling for $40,000. The Javelin uses an automatic, infrared guidance system that allows the user to seek cover immediately after launch, as opposed to older, wire-guided systems.

    Russian officials have repeatedly warned that Washington providing Ukraine with weapons will only escalate violence and lead to more bloodshed.

    Ukrainian medical servicemen stand on an Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) after they carried wounded servicemen to hospital in Ukraine-controlled town of Avdiivka, in Donetsk region
    © AFP 2016/ Aleksey FILIPPOV
    Ukrainian Forces in Donbass Open Fire Only in Response to Attacks - Envoy to UN
    Deputy Defense Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin told Sputnik earlier on Thursday that Kiev forces are shelling civilians in the city of Donetsk in Ukraine’s southeast.

    The situation in southeastern Ukraine, namely in the industrial towns of Avdiivka and Yasynuvata, became aggravated this weekend when both towns were bombarded with shells, which resulted in heavy losses on both sides. The Ukrainian forces and Donbas militia are trading accusations for the escalation of fighting.

    Related:

    Senator McCain Looks Forward to Addressing ‘Many Challenges’ With Trump
    McCain Calls on Trump to Provide Ukraine With Lethal Weapons
    Video Shows Ukrainian Tanks Parked in Front of Residential Buildings
    This is the 'Main Risk' Ukraine's Possible Membership in NATO May Entail
    Tags:
    weapon, Javelin anti-tank missiles, Trump Administration, John McCain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic’s Photo Contest Finalists
    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic's Photo Contest Finalists
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok