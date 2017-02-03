Senator McCain Says US Should Send Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Andrew Feinberg — When asked on Thursday what kind of weapons the United States should send to arm Ukrainian government forces, McCain named Javelin anti-tank missiles and counter-battery armor.

"Javelin, among other things, and counter-battery armor," McCain told Sputnik

In a letter released earlier in the day, McCain called on the Trump Administration to provide defensive lethal assistance to Ukraine in light of alleged intervention by Russia, but did not specify what types of weapons.

The Javelin antitank missile is the world’s first mass-produced infrared-homing "fire and forget" missile system capable of destroying tanks by hitting them head-on or by swooping down on them from above.

The downside of this system is its impressive price tag with the export version costing $125,000 and a single missile selling for $40,000. The Javelin uses an automatic, infrared guidance system that allows the user to seek cover immediately after launch, as opposed to older, wire-guided systems.

Russian officials have repeatedly warned that Washington providing Ukraine with weapons will only escalate violence and lead to more bloodshed.

Ukrainian Forces in Donbass Open Fire Only in Response to Attacks - Envoy to UN

Deputy Defense Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin told Sputnik earlier on Thursday that Kiev forces are shelling civilians in the city of Donetsk in Ukraine’s southeast.

The situation in southeastern Ukraine, namely in the industrial towns of Avdiivka and Yasynuvata, became aggravated this weekend when both towns were bombarded with shells, which resulted in heavy losses on both sides. The Ukrainian forces and Donbas militia are trading accusations for the escalation of fighting.