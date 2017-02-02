McCain Calls on Trump to Provide Ukraine With Lethal Weapons

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McCain has repeatedly called on Washington to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons.
"In light of the latest Russian attacks and the prospect of future aggression against Ukraine, I urge you to exercise the authority given to you by the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017 to provide defensive lethal assistance to Ukraine," McCain said in the letter.
The senator has also urged the US president to maintain and further expand sanctions on Russia.
The situation in southeastern Ukraine, namely in the industrial towns of Avdiivka and Yasynuvata, became aggravated this weekend when both towns were bombarded with shells, which resulted in heavy losses on both sides. The Ukrainian forces and Donbass militia are trading blames for the escalation of fighting.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow had reliable data that the Ukrainian independent armed groups, supported by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' artillery, were behind the attack on Avdiivka.
And just as expected, the dog jumped on the bone.
Him and Tusk what a pair of lying inbreeds Ukraine has admitted dope head McCain that Nazi battalions attacked under cover of Ukrainian artillery.
So the NAZIs took a mega hit? Oh dear and nice. Is that why Porkie had to leave Angela?
Angus Gallagher
Who's coming along next, Amanpour and Don Lemon?
This is scripted from start to finish. When President Trump comes through this soft coup- it will be time to set Ukraine adrift.
ivanwa88
There casualty rate was horrendous as the captagon goons throw themselves into the line of fire and sustained massive casualties some reports have it as close to 1000. Even the Donbass militia was surprised they (Nazi's) took such heavy casualties in there attack the seemed more like a drug fueled rage attack?
McCain should be censored and removed asap the man is a total liability to the world at large.
McCain should be censored and removed asap the man is a total liability to the world at large.
anne00mariein reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
FightForTruthin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
100% correct! Songbird McCain is an illustration of the worst liability the US can possibly have, save only the CIA.