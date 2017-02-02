Register
    McCain Calls on Trump to Provide Ukraine With Lethal Weapons

    The United States should provide Kiev with defensive lethal assistance amid the spike of violence in eastern Ukraine, US Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain said in a letter to President Donald Trump released on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McCain has repeatedly called on Washington to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons.

    "In light of the latest Russian attacks and the prospect of future aggression against Ukraine, I urge you to exercise the authority given to you by the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017 to provide defensive lethal assistance to Ukraine," McCain said in the letter.

    The senator has also urged the US president to maintain and further expand sanctions on Russia.

    "And based on Russia’s attempted interference in our elections, I urge you to expand current sanctions against Russia," McCain added.

    The situation in southeastern Ukraine, namely in the industrial towns of Avdiivka and Yasynuvata, became aggravated this weekend when both towns were bombarded with shells, which resulted in heavy losses on both sides. The Ukrainian forces and Donbass militia are trading blames for the escalation of fighting.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow had reliable data that the Ukrainian independent armed groups, supported by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' artillery, were behind the attack on Avdiivka.

    Related:

    Trump Goes Ballistic, Calls Out McCain & Co for 'Always Looking to Start WWIII'
    McCain Touched on the Raw by Possible Normalization of US-Russia Relations
    McCain Fears Fallout From Trump Plan to Alter NAFTA Deal With Canada, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      And just as expected, the dog jumped on the bone.
      Who's coming along next, Amanpour and Don Lemon?
      This is scripted from start to finish. When President Trump comes through this soft coup- it will be time to set Ukraine adrift.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Him and Tusk what a pair of lying inbreeds Ukraine has admitted dope head McCain that Nazi battalions attacked under cover of Ukrainian artillery.
      There casualty rate was horrendous as the captagon goons throw themselves into the line of fire and sustained massive casualties some reports have it as close to 1000. Even the Donbass militia was surprised they (Nazi's) took such heavy casualties in there attack the seemed more like a drug fueled rage attack?

      McCain should be censored and removed asap the man is a total liability to the world at large.
    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00mariein reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      ivanwa88, So the NAZIs took a mega hit? Oh dear and nice. Is that why Porkie had to leave Angela?
    • Reply
      avatar
      FightForTruthin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      ivanwa88,
      100% correct! Songbird McCain is an illustration of the worst liability the US can possibly have, save only the CIA.
    Show new comments (0)

