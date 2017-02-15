Register
    Asylum seekers are pictured in this handout photo provided by the refugee action coalition, taken inside the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea January 13, 2015

    US Contractors to Question Refugees at Australia's Camp Before Resettlement

    © REUTERS/ Refugee Action Coalition/Handout via Reuters
    A team of contractors arrived to Australia's offshore detention camp on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island to interview refugees in the center before resettlement of refugees to the United States as part of the Washington-Canberra agreement, local media reported.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (from L), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Communications Director Sean Spicer and senior advisor Steve Bannon, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    'Fake News!': Trump Slams Media Over Reports of Alleged Scandal During Phone Talks With Australian PM
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In January, New Zealand's media reported that interviews of refugees ahead of their resettlement would start in February.

    The team of contractors arrived in the detention center and had already arranged the list of interviews with the migrants detained in the Australian facility, the ABC Online news outlet reported Tuesday.

    The media outlet added that there would be about 20 interviews per day during a month.

    Australia detains refugees who come to the country to seek asylum in offshore detention camps, while their application is being processed by the authorities. Such measures have been repeatedly criticized by different rights groups.

    In November 2016, then-US President Barack Obama and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull concluded a one-time deal to resettle refugees, currently detained in Australian processing centers on the Manus Island and Nauru in the South Pacific.

    However the agreement had been reportedly criticized by the incumbent US President Donald Trump and several media suggested that the deal could be terminated.

