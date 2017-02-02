US President Trump Slams Existing Refugee Swap Deal With Australia

"Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!" Trump posted on his Twitter account.
Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 февраля 2017 г.
On Monday, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Trump intended to remain committed to the existing resettlement deal with Australia.
The Washington-Canberra resettlement deal is expected to affect the immigrants kept on the islands of Australia’s Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus. The refugees are usually kept in the two centers while their applications are being processed by the Australian authorities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)