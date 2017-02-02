US President Trump Slams Existing Refugee Swap Deal With Australia

© REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook UN Experts Condemn Trump Travel Ban as Violating US Obligations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In November 2016, Washington and Canberra concluded deal on resettling migrants from Australia’s detention facilities to the United States, however, on Friday Trump signed an executive order banning refugee entry to the Unites States.

"Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!" Trump posted on his Twitter account.

Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 февраля 2017 г.

​On Monday, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Trump intended to remain committed to the existing resettlement deal with Australia.

The Washington-Canberra resettlement deal is expected to affect the immigrants kept on the islands of Australia’s Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus. The refugees are usually kept in the two centers while their applications are being processed by the Australian authorities.