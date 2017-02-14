Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump

    White House: Trump Administration Won't Change Stance on Anti-Russia Sanctions

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US
    119805

    The Trump administration’s view on sanctions imposed on Russia for Moscow’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election has not changed, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Spicer noted that President Donald Trump is confident in the ability of acting National Security Adviser Joseph Kellogg to perform his duties until a final appointment is made for a new person to assume the post.

    "There is no change in our current sanctions strategy with Russia. I've got nothing for you on that," Spicer told reporters.

    US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also reaffirmed in the briefing that punitive measures against Russia are currently in place. He emphasized that sanctions are important tool that the Treasury Department will "continue to look at for various different countries."

    The latest round of sanctions was introduced at the end of December by the administration of former President Barack Obama in response to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

    Russia has repeatedly refuted the US claims as absurd and intended to deflect public opinion from revealed instances of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

    The day breaks behind the White House in Washington,DC
    © AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Trump Expects Russia to 'Return Crimea' to Ukraine - White House
    During the presidential race, as well as after his election victory, Trump has repeatedly stated the necessity for the United States to mend ties with Russia and cooperate with Moscow on a number of issues, including fighting global terrorism.

    On Monday night, now former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn stepped down amid reports about leaked information that he misled Trump administration officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, about engaging in conversation with the Russian ambassador to the United States in December.

    The reports claimed Flynn talked to Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak about anti-Russia sanctions prior to Trump being inaugurated on January 20.

    The Logan Act prohibits US citizens from privately engaging with foreign countries on issues concerning foreign policy disputes. No US citizen has been penalized for violating the Logan Act since its passage in 1799.

    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, 2016 US Presidential election, Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
