WikiLeaks Claims Flynn's Resignation Triggered by 'Destabilization Campaign'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Flynn announced his decision to resign late Monday night. Retired Lt. Gen. Joseph Keith Kellogg Jr. has been named acting US national security adviser following Flynn's resignation.
Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigns after destabilization campaign by US spies, Democrats, press https://t.co/vKlX1Tqek1— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 14 февраля 2017 г.
Earlier on Tuesday, Counselor to the US President Kellyanne Conway said in an interview that Flynn's resignation has been prompted mainly by him misleading the Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials about the contents of his conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Flynn looked like a deer in the headlights. He was supposed to be staring down the pro-terrorist security establishment. Maybe Flynn was not stable enough. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There is no reason to doubt this. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete AnomicDust, Nonsense.
AnomicDust
JOHN CHUCKMAN
Hillary, for one, has already effectively gloated.
What a sad world America's establishment has created.
JOHN CHUCKMANin reply toAnomicDust(Show commentHide comment)