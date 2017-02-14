WikiLeaks Claims Flynn's Resignation Triggered by 'Destabilization Campaign'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Flynn announced his decision to resign late Monday night. Retired Lt. Gen. Joseph Keith Kellogg Jr. has been named acting US national security adviser following Flynn's resignation.

Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigns after destabilization campaign by US spies, Democrats, press https://t.co/vKlX1Tqek1 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 14 февраля 2017 г.

Earlier on Tuesday, Counselor to the US President Kellyanne Conway said in an interview that Flynn's resignation has been prompted mainly by him misleading the Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials about the contents of his conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.