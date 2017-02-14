Register
14:32 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg speaks to the media in the lobby of Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, U.S. November 15, 2016

    Meet Trump's Acting National Security Adviser Joseph Keith Kellogg Jr.

    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri/File photo
    US
    Get short URL
    0 52 0 0

    Retired Lt. Gen. Joseph Keith Kellogg Jr. has been named acting US national security adviser following the resignation of his predecessor Michael Flynn late on Monday amid reports about a phone call with the Russian ambassador to Washington.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Keith Kellogg was born in 1944 in Dayton, Ohio, the United States.

    In 1966, Kellogg graduated from Santa Clara University as Bachelor of Arts in political science.

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn and Donald Trump (File)
    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    A Few Facts About Trump's Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
    Kellogg was commissioned into the Army through Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) at Santa Clara University.

    From 1967 to 2003, Kellogg served in the US Armed Forces.

    During the Vietnam War of 1964-1975, he served in the 101st Airborne Division and was awarded with Silver Star and Bronze Star medals.

    In 1996, Kellogg took command of the 82nd Airborne Division.

    In 2003, he retired as lieutenant general.

    Following retirement from active duty, Kellogg joined Oracle Corporation as an adviser to its homeland security division.

    In 2003 — 2004, after invasion of Iraq, he held a leading position in the Coalition Provisional Authority.

    Since 2005, Kellogg has served as an Executive Vice President of Research and Technology Systems of CACI International Inc.

    National security adviser General Michael Flynn
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Michael Flynn Leaves Post of Trump's National Security Adviser
    In 2009, Kellog was invited by Cubic Corp. to take the position of senior vice president for ground combat programs.

    In March 2016, US President Donald Trump said Kellogg would be among the foreign policy advisers in his administration, if he won the election.

    In December 2016, Trump said that Kellogg would be appointed as chief of staff and executive secretary of the United States National Security Council.

    On February 14, 2017, Kellogg was appointed as acting US national security adviser.

    Kellogg is married, his wife, has served as US officer, who participated in the 1983 US invasion in Grenada.

    Related:

    White House Says Trump Evaluating Situation Involving Adviser Flynn
    US Lawmakers Ask Pentagon to Probe General Flynn's Ties to Russia
    Tags:
    Michael Flynn, Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok