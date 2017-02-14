Flynn's Resignation Internal US Matter, Merits No Further Comment - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Flynn said in his resignation letter on Tuesday that he had not provided US President Donald Trump with full information about his contacts with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.

"We in no way want to comment on it. These are the internal affairs of the Trump presidential administration. This is not our topic," Peskov told reporters.

Pressed twice on the subject, Peskov stressed that "there is nothing we would like to add to what has been said."

On Monday, Peskov denied media allegations that Flynn had privately discussed anti-Russia sanctions with Kislyak.