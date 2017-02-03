Tillerson, De Mistura to Meet at State Department on Friday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier this week, de Mistura announced that he was personally forming the opposition delegation to participate in the Geneva talks in case he did not receive any response to the invitation till February 8.

On Thursday, Tillerson’s first full day as secretary of state, the chief diplomat met with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and spoke by phone to Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, and Prime Minster of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Secretary of State reassured the United States’ commitment to Germany, Israel, Canada and Mexico on his first full day in office.

Tillerson was sworn in as the new US Secretary of State on Wednesday after being confirmed by the Senate in a 56-43 vote.