© Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev Tillerson Likely to Move Carefully in Building Stronger Ties With Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Tillerson met with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and spoke by phone to Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, and Prime Minster of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Toner noted.

“In all of his conversations, Secretary Tillerson stressed America’s steadfast commitment to its key allies and partners as it works to protect the interests and safety of the American people,” Toner stated.

On Wednesday, the former ExxonMobil CEO Tillerson was sworn in as the new US Secretary of State. He was confirmed by the Senate in a 56-43 vote.