US Senate Confirms Ex-Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State Post

Tillerson's Tactic: What One Should Expect From the New US Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Tillerson won majority support in the full Senate vote, with Republicans backing the nominee and most Democrats opposing him.

Tillerson was nominated for the office by US President-elect Donald Trump in mid-December. The former Exxon Mobil CEO was harshly criticized by US political establishment for his close business ties with Russia and alleged friendly relations with President Putin.

Experts suggested that his nomination indicates Trump’s willingness to break the ice in Washington-Moscow ties. Donald Trump claimed that Tillerson in the position od Secretary of State would reverse years of foreign policy fiascos.