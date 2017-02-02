Register
00:56 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    George Soros

    Billionaire Financier Soros Continues to Fund Anti-Trump Protests

    © Flickr/ Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung
    US
    Get short URL
    261792925

    Despite media representing protests against US President Donald Trump as grassroots spontaneous uprisings, there is actually a significant amount of money being spent on special interest groups to keep the disruptions happening.

    Fake Tears: Democrats Protest Trump’s Travel Moratorium, Didn’t Object Obama Bombing Same Countries
    © YouTube/Godless Conservative Libertarian
    Fake Tears: Democrats Protest Trump Travel Moratorium, Did Not Object to Obama Bombing Same Countries
    As we previously reported, billionaire financier George Soros has provided funding to at least 56 of the “partner” organizations, including National Resource Defense Council and Planned Parenthood, on the Women’s March on DC. MoveOn.org has also been consistently organizing and calling for protests, and shocker, is also financed by Soros.While protesters themselves may not always be “paid” in any monetary way, the organizations often provide them with legal aid, housing, food, or other comforts to encourage protest or other activities that fit their agenda.

    “There’s kind of a tradition of paid protesters. That’s not a job per say, but special interest groups have funds, they are somewhat quite organized. They will pay people to protest in support of an issue. They provide attorneys, they provide places for them to stay, they rent houses, they provide medics for them,” David Carter, professor of the School of Criminal Justice and director of the Intelligence program at Michigan State University, as well as a former Kansas City, Missouri, police officer, recently told Sputnik News.

    The source of funding for this unrest is important to note, as organizations affiliated with the billionaire have been deeply connected to color revolutions and political uprisings across the globe, including Arab Spring. This point has led many to question what his end goal is for the US, where heavily-funded protests are raging on over a fair and free election.

    University of California at Berkeley Campus
    © Flickr/ Hollywata
    Berkeley University on Lockdown Over Student Riot Against Right-Wing Commentator

    “Soros is effectively the puppet-master pulling most of the strings in Kiev. Soros Foundation’s Ukraine branch, International Renaissance Foundation (IRF), has been involved in Ukraine since 1989. His IRF doled out more than $100 million to Ukrainian NGOs two years before the fall of the Soviet Union, creating the preconditions for Ukraine’s independence from Russia in 1991. Soros also admitted to financing the 2013-2014 Maidan Square protests that brought the current government into power,” a report in the New Eastern Outlook journal explained in 2015.

    These “democracy-building” projects have been used, much like the Clinton Foundation in Haiti, to line Soros’ own pockets.

    “Make no mistake that the events you’re seeing transpire nationwide are being orchestrated in part by a billionaire political elite class that is looking to subvert the will of the American people by attempting to foment a new American revolution. Soros’ formula has been duplicated in numerous nations, and it looks as if he now has the US in his sights as the next target,” the Free Thought Project wrote of Soros meddling in November 2016.

    Related:

    United Against Racism Calls to Protest Trump Travel Ban at US Embassy in Dublin
    Is Lady Gaga Going to Protest Trump During Super Bowl Halftime?
    Thousands Expected to Protest in London Against Trump's Travel Ban on Feb. 4
    Trump's E.O. Turns US Airports Into Protest Zones
    Dems Protest Trump Travel Orders, Did Not Object to Obama Bombing Same Countries
    Tags:
    Riot, Protest, MoveOn, Donald Trump, George Soros
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Darrell R
      President Trump needs to declare Soros a source of terrorist funding and seize his assets.
    • Reply
      avatar
      dc801
      Need to brand him and his organizations as a terrorist organization and arrest him. Personally id rather them hand him and his family over to Russia so that Putin could make them vanish from this Earth
    • Reply
      avatar
      jj42
      Soros should be breathing the stale air of a prison cell, Trump should arrest this terrorist. Extradite him to Russia freeze his assets and give them to the victims of his crimes
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      ter·ror·ist
      ˈterərəst/
      noun
      1.
      a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
      "four commercial aircraft were hijacked by terrorists"
      synonyms: extremist, fanatic; More
      adjective
      1.
      unlawfully using violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
      "a terrorist organization"


      Trump should hunt him down and arrest him.
    • Reply
      Volker_1
      Don't forget that Soros subversive meetings in ukraine allways took place in the US embasy with the blessing of the CIA and State Department, he is and he never was a lone gunmen but now he's a welcome scapegoat for the corrupt establishment in the US.
    • Reply
      avatar
      questfortruth
      Forget the prison sentence, someone go get a rope!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Ajokete
      Very soon Soros won't need to spend money for that cause. Trump's buffoonery would do that job gratis.
    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      Excellent article and vital reading. These leftist dupes protesting Trump and any of their fellow travellers are all eagerly culpable.
      Note that McCain also had a hand in the Haiti coup.
    • Reply
      avatar
      anton
      The largest one day protest in US history being made insignificant by "blaming" it on Soros. This is scandalous lies being spread by Sputnik. Soros did not organize the demonstration, it was grass-roots, even if he funded organizations participating.

      He is the same kind of scumbag as Koch and Mercer, he likely put his name on the protest to discredit it! Oligarchs might fight amongst themselves sometimes but their real enemy is always the people and large protests like this is a real threat to all of them!
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      he does make an excellent case for the power of money corrupting those who use it. He reminds me of a colourless gollum. :)
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      "I got your back, George. Now will that be check or cash?"
    • Reply
      avatar
      alvaro.marfan
      Well, with those cheeky dark eye circles, who wouldn't? Very sexy indeed. Hotty I'd even say!
    • Reply
      avatar
      l.
      soros has funded a lot of university in Russia when USSR collapsed in order to keep researchers and professors in Russia. Don't you remember ? He did not want, even if a lot of them were hired by countries more or less "kosher" !. When now he support the democracy over the oligarchs billionaires in the white house, he must be presented as a great person with respect. Trump and others ? Never a dime to others.....and now they can spend the money of the taxpayers (sorry, printing press of the FED) with a white card.
      Stupid article
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic’s Photo Contest Finalists
    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic's Photo Contest Finalists
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok