Billionaire Financier Soros Continues to Fund Anti-Trump Protests

“There’s kind of a tradition of paid protesters. That’s not a job per say, but special interest groups have funds, they are somewhat quite organized. They will pay people to protest in support of an issue. They provide attorneys, they provide places for them to stay, they rent houses, they provide medics for them,” David Carter, professor of the School of Criminal Justice and director of the Intelligence program at Michigan State University, as well as a former Kansas City, Missouri, police officer, recently told Sputnik News.
The source of funding for this unrest is important to note, as organizations affiliated with the billionaire have been deeply connected to color revolutions and political uprisings across the globe, including Arab Spring. This point has led many to question what his end goal is for the US, where heavily-funded protests are raging on over a fair and free election.
“Soros is effectively the puppet-master pulling most of the strings in Kiev. Soros Foundation’s Ukraine branch, International Renaissance Foundation (IRF), has been involved in Ukraine since 1989. His IRF doled out more than $100 million to Ukrainian NGOs two years before the fall of the Soviet Union, creating the preconditions for Ukraine’s independence from Russia in 1991. Soros also admitted to financing the 2013-2014 Maidan Square protests that brought the current government into power,” a report in the New Eastern Outlook journal explained in 2015.
These “democracy-building” projects have been used, much like the Clinton Foundation in Haiti, to line Soros’ own pockets.
“Make no mistake that the events you’re seeing transpire nationwide are being orchestrated in part by a billionaire political elite class that is looking to subvert the will of the American people by attempting to foment a new American revolution. Soros’ formula has been duplicated in numerous nations, and it looks as if he now has the US in his sights as the next target,” the Free Thought Project wrote of Soros meddling in November 2016.
Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete President Trump needs to declare Soros a source of terrorist funding and seize his assets. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Need to brand him and his organizations as a terrorist organization and arrest him. Personally id rather them hand him and his family over to Russia so that Putin could make them vanish from this Earth Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Soros should be breathing the stale air of a prison cell, Trump should arrest this terrorist. Extradite him to Russia freeze his assets and give them to the victims of his crimes Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete ter·ror·ist Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Don't forget that Soros subversive meetings in ukraine allways took place in the US embasy with the blessing of the CIA and State Department, he is and he never was a lone gunmen but now he's a welcome scapegoat for the corrupt establishment in the US. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Forget the prison sentence, someone go get a rope! Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Very soon Soros won't need to spend money for that cause. Trump's buffoonery would do that job gratis. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Excellent article and vital reading. These leftist dupes protesting Trump and any of their fellow travellers are all eagerly culpable. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The largest one day protest in US history being made insignificant by "blaming" it on Soros. This is scandalous lies being spread by Sputnik. Soros did not organize the demonstration, it was grass-roots, even if he funded organizations participating. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete he does make an excellent case for the power of money corrupting those who use it. He reminds me of a colourless gollum. :) Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete "I got your back, George. Now will that be check or cash?" Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Well, with those cheeky dark eye circles, who wouldn't? Very sexy indeed. Hotty I'd even say! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete soros has funded a lot of university in Russia when USSR collapsed in order to keep researchers and professors in Russia. Don't you remember ? He did not want, even if a lot of them were hired by countries more or less "kosher" !. When now he support the democracy over the oligarchs billionaires in the white house, he must be presented as a great person with respect. Trump and others ? Never a dime to others.....and now they can spend the money of the taxpayers (sorry, printing press of the FED) with a white card.
ˈterərəst/
noun
1.
a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
"four commercial aircraft were hijacked by terrorists"
synonyms: extremist, fanatic; More
adjective
1.
unlawfully using violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
"a terrorist organization"
Trump should hunt him down and arrest him.
Note that McCain also had a hand in the Haiti coup.
He is the same kind of scumbag as Koch and Mercer, he likely put his name on the protest to discredit it! Oligarchs might fight amongst themselves sometimes but their real enemy is always the people and large protests like this is a real threat to all of them!
alvaro.marfan
Stupid article