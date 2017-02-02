Register
2 February 2017
    US Agent Indicted for Killing Mexican Teen Across the Border

    US DHS Secretary Hopes Wall on Mexican Border to Be Constructed in Two Years

    © Flickr/ Aengus Anderson
    US
    US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly expressed hope that the wall on the US-Mexican border that is expected to stop the illegal migration from Mexico would be constructed in two years, in a interview with the Fox News broadcaster.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 25, Trump issued an executive order aimed at speeding up the construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border, delivering on his signature campaign pledge.

    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008
    © AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias
    Trump's Decision to Build Wall is Alarming Signal for EU - Austrian President

    "The wall will be built where it's needed first, and then it will be filled in. That's the way I look at it. I really hope to have it done within the next two years," Kelly said in his first televised interview on Wednesday local time.

    According to Kelly, the government is now looking at the funding aspect and the money is expected to "come relatively quickly."

    The official also voiced the idea of increasing the number of immigration court proceedings on the border, which may serve as a deterrent for undocumented migrants from crossing the border.

    The US-Mexican cooperation over migration issues would serve both countries' interests, Kelly added.

