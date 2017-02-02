US DHS Secretary Hopes Wall on Mexican Border to Be Constructed in Two Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 25, Trump issued an executive order aimed at speeding up the construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border, delivering on his signature campaign pledge.

"The wall will be built where it's needed first, and then it will be filled in. That's the way I look at it. I really hope to have it done within the next two years," Kelly said in his first televised interview on Wednesday local time.

According to Kelly, the government is now looking at the funding aspect and the money is expected to "come relatively quickly."

The official also voiced the idea of increasing the number of immigration court proceedings on the border, which may serve as a deterrent for undocumented migrants from crossing the border.

The US-Mexican cooperation over migration issues would serve both countries' interests, Kelly added.

