Mexico Disappointed by Netanyahu's Statement About US Border Wall

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Netanyahu said that the construction of the wall was a "Great success. Great idea" adding that the construction of the wall on Israel's southern borders allowed the country to tackle undocumented migration.

"The Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs has expressed to the Israeli government through its ambassador in the Mexico City its deepest surprise, rejection and disappointment by the statement made by Prime Minister Netanyahu on his Twitter account, regarding the construction of the border wall. Mexico is Israel's friend and Israeli prime minister should behave himself in regard to Mexico properly," the statement said on Saturday.

The statement added that Mexico had a common stance with Israel on the issue of rejection of xenophobia and racism.

During the 2016 election campaign, Trump said he would construct the wall with Mexico to prevent undocumented immigrants from entering the United States. On Wednesday, the president announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and White House staff would begin building a wall on the border.