Register
06:59 GMT +329 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem

    Mexico Disappointed by Netanyahu's Statement About US Border Wall

    © REUTERS/ RONEN ZVULUN
    Politics
    Get short URL
    330151

    Mexico is surprised and disappointed by the recent statement made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has supported the decision of US President Donald Trump to build the wall on the US-Mexican border, the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a forum hosted by the Center for American Progress in Washington November 10, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
    Netanyahu Receives 'Personal' Letter From Trump via Giuliani
    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Netanyahu said that the construction of the wall was a "Great success. Great idea" adding that the construction of the wall on Israel's southern borders allowed the country to tackle undocumented migration.

    "The Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs has expressed to the Israeli government through its ambassador in the Mexico City its deepest surprise, rejection and disappointment by the statement made by Prime Minister Netanyahu on his Twitter account, regarding the construction of the border wall. Mexico is Israel's friend and Israeli prime minister should behave himself in regard to Mexico properly," the statement said on Saturday.

    The statement added that Mexico had a common stance with Israel on the issue of rejection of xenophobia and racism.

    During the 2016 election campaign, Trump said he would construct the wall with Mexico to prevent undocumented immigrants from entering the United States. On Wednesday, the president announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and White House staff would begin building a wall on the border.

    Related:

    In an Attempt to Stop Trump Wall, Protesters Turn to Climate Change
    Brazil Stands With Mexico in Opposition to Trump's Border Wall
    US, Mexico Agree to Work Out Differences on Border Wall
    US Middle-Class Faces Heavy Burden With Construction of Wall on US-Mexico Border
    Tags:
    Benjamin Netanyahu, United States, Mexico, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      I doubt that Netanayhu will lose any sleep or miss a meal, by fasting, over what Mexico thinks about anything. Mexico does not have anything that Israel wants or needs, including cheap labor. They have the Palestinians and the Ethiopians to take care of that.
    • Reply
      dc801
      every country has a right to protect its border and the US will finally do so. Americans are sick of the illegal immigration and the drugs pouring in from Mexico
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Russia's Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter at Its Finest
    Russia Unveils Its Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok