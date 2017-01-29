Thousands Protest Trump Travel Bans at White House (VIDEO)

Thousands are expected at a demonstration in front of the White House to protest what many are calling US President Donald Trump's "Muslim ban."

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order suspending the nation's Syrian refugee resettlement program indefinitely, temporarily suspending all refugee entry programs for four months while vetting processes are tightened, and barring entry for nationals of seven mostly Muslim countries, even, perhaps, those with valid visas.

​The midday protest is drawing what participants are calling thousands, bearing signs calling the travel bans "un-American" and "unconstitutional." Among those joining the protests are newly elected Senators Cortez Masto and Kamala Harris.

​The affected countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

US lawmakers, celebrities and CEOs have expressed dismay at the new travel restrictions, which they say unfairly target Muslims. The American Civil Liberties Union yesterday won a temporary stay for detained refugees, barring them from being immediately deported back to their countries.

