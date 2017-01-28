Protesters Gather at JFK Airport After Hearing Refugees, Legal Immigrants Held

The demonstrations began at the airport's Terminal Four, around the international arrivals area, around 11 am. Protesters held signs reading, "Legal Visas = Let Them In," "Let my friends in," "No ban, no wall," and "Refugees are welcomed here."

The chant, "No hate, no fear. Immigrants are welcomed here!" could also be heard, a vow that has echoed in demonstrations around the country since Trump took office, as Americans protest what many see as cruel and draconian immigration policies.

"We're here to tell Trump that we are not going anywhere," lawyer and refugee advocate Jacki Esposito, who helped organize the protest, told local NBC New York. "Today is the beginning of a long opposition from us, and our neighbors all over the country." New York's representatives in Congress and members of the New York City Council were among those taking part in the demonstrations.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance made a statement supporting the protest on Twitter. "Our 19,000-member-strong union stands firmly opposed to Donald Trump's Muslim ban. As an organization whose membership is largely Muslim, a workforce that's almost universally immigrant, and a working-class movement that is rooted in the defense of the oppressed, we say no to this inhumane and unconstitutional ban," the NYTWA said. It also said its members were among those at JFK.

"Drivers stand in solidarity with refugees coming to America in search of peace and safety and with those who are simply trying to return to their homes here in America after traveling abroad."

​US officials have been clarifying the vaguely worded ban on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen, enacted yesterday, this morning. Reuters, citing senior US officials, reported this morning that yes, the ban does include green card holders from the seven countries. Individuals holding a US green card are allowed to work and live in the US indefinitely. Now, any green card holders attempting to return to the US will have to be cleared "on a case-by-case basis," despite their legal status.

At least one of the Iraqi refugees held this morning has been released.

