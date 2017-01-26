Trump Calls Whistleblower Manning ‘Ungrateful Traitor’ Who Should Stay in Prison

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Manning was arrested in May 2010 while serving in the US Army in Iraq and admitted disclosing classified information to WikiLeaks concerning deaths among civilians caused by US airstrikes, along with about 250,000 US diplomatic letters.

Obama commuted Manning’s 35-year prison sentence before leaving office last week, and said later it was disproportionate to her crimes.

Manning is due to be released from prison on May 17.

Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

​In op-ed in The Guardian earlier on Thursday, Manning said US Republicans' refusal to cooperate with Obama demonstrated the need for a strong grassroots movement to hold leaders accountable.

Manning noted in the article that Republicans "ceaselessly criticize him [Obama] for being too weak or too soft or too sympathetic."