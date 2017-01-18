Obama Explains Why He Commuted Whistleblower Chelsea Manning's Sentence

WASHINGTON Sputnik) — The sentence handed down to whistleblower Chelsea Manning for leaking information to WikiLeaks was too harsh compared to others who had leaked information, which it was commuted, outgoing President Barack Obama said at his last press conference on Wednesday.

"The sentence that she received was very disproportionate relative to what other leakers had received," Obama told reporters.

© AFP 2016/ CARL COURT After Manning's Reprieve, Attention Turns to Fate of Snowden and Assange

Moreover, the promise of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to surrender himself to US authorities was not taken into account when deciding to commute the sentence of whistleblower Chelsea Manning, the president added.

"I do not pay a lot of attention to Mr. Assange’s tweets, so that was not a consideration in this instance," Obama stated in his final press conference as US president.

Earlier in January, WikiLeaks stated that Assange would agree to be extradited to the United States if Obama granted Manning clemency.

