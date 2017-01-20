Register
    Whistleblower Chelsea Manning

    Chelsea Manning to Lose Transgender Health Benefits After Release

    Private Chelsea Manning, a transgender soldier who was convicted for leaking classified information to WikiLeaks and who had her sentence subsequently commuted by President Barack Obama, will lose her military health care benefits, including hormone treatments for her transition, following her release.

    Manning, whose commuted sentence will end in May 2017, also received a dishonorable discharge, along with prison time at her 2013 sentencing. Dishonorably-discharged soldiers lose all privileges and entitlements they are given as members of the military, including medical care.

    Chelsea Manning, the US soldier imprisoned for leaking the largest trove of classified documents in US history, has proposed, and drafted, a bill to strengthen protections for journalists reporting on government secrets.
    Obama Explains Why He Commuted Whistleblower Chelsea Manning's Sentence

    Manning, who was born a male and named Bradley Manning, is undergoing gender-reassignment hormone therapy while in prison and was also to undergo gender-transition surgery (paid for by the military). However, the commutation of her sentence means that her dishonorable discharge will come before she can have that surgery at taxpayer expense.

    Manning was arrested in 2010, and sentenced in 2013 to 35 years in prison. Her supporters lobbied Obama to commute her sentence via a presidential pardon, which was granted in January 2017. Obama stated that Manning's sentence was "very disproportionate relative to what other leakers have received" and that the seven years she spent in prison was sufficient punishment for her crimes.

    But Obama's commutation did not overrule the dishonorable discharge that Manning received for leaking state secrets. 

    Manning made two suicide attempts in 2016. A 2014 survey done by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention found that 41 percent of transgender Americans have attempted suicide, compared to 4.6 percent of the overall population.

    Male-to-female gender reassignment surgery can cost between $7,000 and $24,000. Late 2016 estimates stated that the military would likely pay $2.4-8.4 million annually on such surgeries, as well as hormone therapy for transgender personnel.

      Adrienne Adonis
      Only because she was a he she is why Obama let her go ! ......... I'm sure Michele had something to do with that one !

      Now listeners hear me out on this scenario !

      When Chelsea Manning was caught exposing federal agencies in the illegal corrupt methods , Manning and WIKILEAKS were both praised for releasing this information to the public. Julian Assange was a hero in providing this information ..........Assange could do no wrong ! .......
      Now since Hillary lost and her corrupt emails were exposed by WIKILEAKS in partnership with the Russians , Assange was now a piece of crap, looser, moron who produced fraudulent emails ....so since Obama has pardoned Manning he is realistically pardoning WIKILEAKS as well. Obama is pardoning Manning based on what he feels she did nothing wrong which in turn means WIKILEAKS did nothing wrong. Now with that in mind think how the democrats feel ? ........ They probably feel betrayed. Because how can they say WIKILEAKS is a lie with Hillary and pardoned for exposing the truth with Manning ?
