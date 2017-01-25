Register
00:07 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Snow plows clean the snow from a street during a snowstorm in downtown Washington, DC on January 22, 2016

    Heavy Snowfall Destroys Buildings in the American West (PHOTOS)

    © AFP 2016/ MLADEN ANTONOV
    US
    Get short URL
    259230

    Snowstorms throughout the Rocky Mountain states as well as Alaska have destroyed hundreds of the region’s weaker buildings and led to at least one death.

    Idaho governor C. L. Otter has signed an emergency declaration for Washington County, where over a hundred buildings have been crushed under the weight of recent snows. A Washington County man broke his leg and hip after a carport collapsed. Elsewhere in the state, a woman's porch fell, crushing her to death.

    ​Weiser, a small city in Idaho, saw its only grocery store, Ridley's Family Market, lose two-thirds of its roof. Weiser Memorial Hospital granted store-owner Mark Ridley the use one of their administrative buildings as an emergency retail facility while the roof is repaired.

    ​Dell Winegar, president of the Idaho Onion Growers Association, said that nearly 20 farm buildings have been damaged in Idaho and Oregon. Onion prices have spiked 86 percent in the region. 

    ​"It's been a heartbreak for a lot of folks," Winegar told the Seattle Times. "It's hard to prepare for something that has never happened before."

    ​Other Idaho farmers, including organic-produce grower Tim Sommer of Middleton, and vineyard manager Dale Jeffers of Sunnyslope, have reported severe damage to their crops.

    ​The most famous structure to be damaged is the 180,000-square-foot sports center in Anchorage, Alaska, known as The Dome. The gigantic building proclaims itself to be the world's largest structure supported by pressurized air. 

    ​The high-tech pressurization system did not protect The Dome from a roof collapse.

    ​In Bend, Oregon, a storage facility for campers and motorhomes, as well as the gymnasium of a local elementary school, saw roof collapses. No injuries were reported in either incident. Portland General Electric has reported that 63,000 Oregonians have been affected by power outages.

    ​A Rocky Mountain ski resort in Breckenridge, Colorado, saw its conference room collapse. Nobody was injured, but several buildings have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Overall damage in Colorado has been minimized due to strict building codes.

    ​Experts say the heavy snow accumulation is a result of both increased precipitation at lower-than-usual elevations, and prolonged cold temperatures which have prevented past snows from melting. In addition, frequent snowfalls make it difficult to clear the roofs.

    ​Ron Abramovich, with the Idaho Snow Survey, says that another problem is people underestimating the stress on their rooftops. "They may look at the roof and say, 'There's not as much snow there because it settled,'" he told the Seattle Times. "But it really comes down to the amount of water in the snowpack."

    ​High-density settled snow can be deceptively thin but weigh thousands of pounds.

    Related:

    At Least 36 Flights Canceled in Moscow Amid Heavy Snow
    Winter Storm Causes Panic Across the American South (PHOTOS)
    Some 60 Flights Canceled in Japan Due to Heavy Snow
    Floods and 34-Foot Waves Hit California, Tornadoes in South (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
    Over 470 Int'l Flights Canceled at Istanbul Airport Due to Heavy Snow
    Tags:
    collapsed roof, disaster, snow, Alaska, Colorado, Oregon, Idaho
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      The majority of the roofs I see in these photos, were made for rain run-off, not snow accumulation. One picture (Joe's Club) shows that the roof supports collapsed while the roof is still intact. Must have all been built by gypsies just passing through on the way to wherever gypsies travel to.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Melania in Furs
    Melania in Furs
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok