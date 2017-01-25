Register
22:36 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Washington Post headquarters

    WaPo Strikes Again: Reinstating CIA ‘Black Sites’ Was Fake News

    © Flickr/ Bill Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    0 29321

    The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Wednesday that President Trump is set to sign an executive order lifting a ban on the CIA’s use of black sites. “I have no idea where it came from. It is not a White House document,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a daily briefing.

    Black sites are intended as locations for the US government to carry out secretive projects or operations outside of US borders. WaPo published a draft of an executive order that, according to the White House, is not official. The Post headline ran, "WHITE HOUSE DRAFT ORDER CALLS FOR REVIEW ON USE OF CIA ‘BLACK SITE’ PRISONS OVERSEAS."

    WaPo's Headline on CIA Black Sites
    © WashgtingtonPost.com
    WaPo's Headline on CIA Black Sites

    The headline in The New York Times was more far-reaching and circumstantial: "TRUMP POISED TO LIFT BAN ON C.I.A. ‘BLACK SITE’ PRISONS."

    New York Times Headline on CIA Black Sites
    © NYTimes.com
    New York Times Headline on CIA Black Sites

    "I’m having a hard time..you’re asking me if a document that’s not a White House document was seen [by the President]," Spicer said. "To the best of my knowledge [Trump] has not seen it."

    "I’m not going to answer a hypothetical question about a document that’s floating around," Spicer said in response to whether Trump was considering reopening black sites, despite that the document cited by WaPo is not from the White House, according to Spicer.

    On January 22, 2009, former President Barack Obama issued an executive order to shut down US black sites, which human rights advocates railed as clandestine torture hubs.

    The Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, ‘Gitmo,’ is the most well-known US foreign-detention center, but the CIA has operated numerous others. There are known black sites in Afghanistan, Lithuania, Romania, Poland, Thailand, Italy, and Morocco, according to a heavily-redacted "torture report" from the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

    Здание телеканала CNN
    © AP Photo/ Ric Feld,File
    Trump to CNN: 'You Are Fake News'

    On the campaign trail in New Hampshire, Trump said. "I would bring back waterboarding. And I would make it a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." While establishment Republicans have prayed for Trump to tame his rethoric out of respect for the honor of the office he now occupies, a person close to the Trump administration told Axios Wednesday, "There will not be a shred of difference between campaign rhetoric and how [Trump] plans on governing."

    Related:

    Trump to CNN: 'You Are Fake News'
    Fake News: CNN Uses Screenshots from Fallout 4 to Depict Russian Hackers
    Clinton Donor Soros, Fake News Disseminator WashPo Among Facebook Fact Checkers
    WashPo's Story on Russian Hackers Accessing US Power Grid was Fake News
    Fake News: CNN Lied About Russian Retaliation Against American Children
    Tags:
    fake news, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), White House, Sean Spicer, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Gitmo, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Melania in Furs
    Melania in Furs
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok