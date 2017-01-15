Register
18:50 GMT +315 January 2017
Live
    Search
    DARPA's Sea Hunter Submarine-Hunting Drone Warship ACTUV

    US Navy’s ‘Night Hunter’ Drone Ship to Stalk Russian Subs

    © Photo: Youtube/AiirSource Military
    US
    Get short URL
    160404

    The US navy is expanding the mission capabilities of its experimental submarine-hunting drone ship so that it can engage in surface warfare missions, fire weapons and launch electronic attacks.

    “The 40-meter-long self-propelled warship, dubbed Sea Hunter, is a major advance in robotic warfare at the core of America's strategy to counter Chinese and Russian naval investments,” Kris Osborne wrote in the latest issue of Scout Warrior.

    “It is designed to cruise on the ocean’s surface for two or three months at a time,” he added.

    Work on the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency’s Sea Hunter started in 2010 as an anti-submarine ship called “Anti-Submarine Warfare Continuous Trail Unmanned Vessel,” or ACTUV.

    The robotic Sea Hunter will silently follow potentially hostile submarines.
    © Flickr/ UK Ministry of Defence
    US Navy’s Submarine-Hunting Ship Will Also Launch Surface Warfare Missions
    According to the Sea Hunter’s designers, the project was the Navy’s answer to the emergence of anaerobic submarine engines that are exceptionally silent. Diesel submarines powered by such engines can stay underwater for months and pose a serious threat to US carrier groups.

    A diesel-powered Sea Hunter will be able to stalk Russian and Chinese subs for 10,000 nautical miles on a single tank of fuel at a speed of up to 27 knots.

    At 40 meters long and just 3.3 meters wide, the 135-ton Sea Hunter can also be used to ensure the security of US carrier groups.

    Built to withstand rough seas up to Sea State 5 – or waves up to five meters, the Sea Hunter carries an array of advanced hydro-acoustic gear to ensure unmanned navigation to shadow enemy submarines and force them to stay clear of strategically vital areas.

    The Sea Hunter’s state-of-the-art sensors and sonar technology ensure effective search for and continuous tracking of even the quietest submarine targets.

    Its high-frequency sonar can determine the shape, size, speed and characteristics of any undersea enemy activity by sending acoustic “pings” into the ocean.

    The Sea Hunter will perform patrols in tandem with P-8 Poseidon antisubmarine warfare planes, MQ-4C Triton drones and special hydro-acoustic buoys.
    The Sea Hunter can be controlled by a human “tele-operator” maneuvering the ship with the help of a joystick.

    As technology evolves, the Navy plan is to rapidly migrate the system from something which is tele-operated to something that can increasingly perform a wider range of functions without needing human intervention.

    “We need to be able to have a more autonomous system that can steer and reposition itself,” Capt. Jon Rucker, program manager, Unmanned Maritime Systems, PEO LCS, told reporters on January 10 at the Surface Naval Association at Arlington, Virginia.

    “We are not yet at the point where we don’t have an operator supervising it,” Rucker added.

    In his article in Scout Warrior, Kris Osborne wrote that “if the Sea Hunter is both more autonomous and armed with lethal weapons in the future, it will be engineered to align with current Pentagon doctrine which says any use of lethal force must hinge upon a human decision-maker in the role of command and control.”

    The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye.
    © AP Photo/ GLOBE NEWSWIRE
    US Deploys High-Tech Airborne Military Radar Aircraft in Japan
    Late last year, DARPA earmarked $8.5 million for the continued test phase development of the ACTUV program meant to ensure “robust continuous tracking of the quietest submarine targets.”

    Rear Admiral Frank Drennan, commander of the Naval Mine and Anti-Submarine Warfare Command, said that picking up the quiet hum of a battery-powered, diesel-electric submarine in busy coastal waters is “like trying to identify the sound of a single car engine in the din of a major city.”

    The ACTUV’s use of sonar is also designed to minimize risks to the marine ecosystems and undersea life such as whales.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Navy’s Submarine-Hunting Ship Will Also Launch Surface Warfare Missions
    New US Aegis Missile Destroyer Successfully Completes Final Navy Tests
    Tags:
    high speed, endurance, sonar system, drone ship, MQ-4C Triton, P-8 Poseidon, Sea Hunter, US Navy, Jon Rucker, Kris Osborne, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok