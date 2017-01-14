Trump: One China Policy on Taiwan an Issue to Be Negotiated

© AP Photo/ Central News Agency China Warns Trump: Flake on One China Policy and Beijing Will ‘Take Revenge’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US president-elect Donald Trump says the "One China" policy on Taiwan is up for negotiation and that he is not fully committed to it.

"Everything is under negotiation including One China," Trump stressed in a Friday interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Trump suggested that China is a currency manipulator, saying "They’re doing it [devaluating the currency] on purpose."

On December 11, 2016, Trump said he would not be bound by the "One China" policy regarding US relations with Taiwan.

After Chinese Nationalist forces were defeated by Mao Zedong’s Communists, the Nationalist government moved to Taiwan in 1949. Since then, Beijing has viewed the self-ruled, democratic island as a breakaway province. The United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and sticks officially to the "One China" position, but has kept informal relations with the island after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979.