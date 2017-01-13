‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ - MSNBC Glitch Causes More Panic of Moscow Takeover

After the word “Russia” repeated dozens of times, for approximately 10 seconds, the screen went black before cutting back to Matthews.

Sadly, the hilarious glitch is nearly indistinguishable from their regular programming.

That afternoon, the lights in the chamber containing the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing of Representative Mike Pompeo mysteriously went out, as alleged Russian hacks were being discussed.

“Chairman [Richard] Burr and I have committed to conduct a review of the intelligence supporting the Intelligence Community’s assessment that Russia, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin–” Senator Mark Warner was saying as the lights went out.

The Senate superintendent found that the power outage was caused by an electrical company working in the neighborhood.

— Kim Dozier (@KimDozier) January 12, 2017

Strange occurrences spooking the Democrats have not stopped there.

Earlier in the day, CSPAN also had a Russian related glitch — airing 10 minutes of RT programming in the middle of an anti-Trump speech by Representative Maxine Waters in the House of Representatives. The incident only effected online viewers.

— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 12, 2017

"I just think it’s strange… At a time when our intelligence agencies are very confident and basically have confirmed that Russia hacked the D.N.C. and other political interests, and then we have, while I’m on the floor of the House, talking about Trump and Russia, I get interfered with and interrupted by Russia Today… It’s strange. It’s odd," Waters said in response to the interruption.

While many were quick to blame Russia for the error, just like the election results, CSPAN announced it was simply an “internal routing error,” as RT is one of the networks that they monitor. Many of Donald Trump’s allies have also called Clinton’s loss an “internal error” on the part of the Democrats.

“C-SPAN itself has already said the feed interruption was an internal malfunction, but mainstream [media] are still going into hysterics saying we hacked them. Our newsroom ran out of popcorn watching this," RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan told RIA Novosti.