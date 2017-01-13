The Russians Are Coming? C-SPAN Flubs, Accidentally Airs RT

For about ten minutes viewers of Representative Maxine Waters’s speech on Securities & Exchange Commission regulation were instead treated to a segment from RT.

​In what was likely the case of an operator pressing the wrong button in a production studio, C-SPAN is "operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue," according to a statement. "RT is one of the networks we regularly monitor," C-SPAN said. The Political Network of Record is "investigating" and "troubleshooting" the interruption.

​The incident occurred only for online viewers.

The error is the icing on the cake of a two-month period of spreading hysteria concerning Russian culture infiltrating the minds of Americans.

​Of course social media went straight to conspiracy theories that Russia is completing the takeover of America.

