The Russians Are Coming? C-SPAN Flubs, Accidentally Airs RT

For about ten minutes viewers of Representative Maxine Waters’s speech on Securities & Exchange Commission regulation were instead treated to a segment from RT.
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 12, 2017
In what was likely the case of an operator pressing the wrong button in a production studio, C-SPAN is "operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue," according to a statement. "RT is one of the networks we regularly monitor," C-SPAN said. The Political Network of Record is "investigating" and "troubleshooting" the interruption.
— Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 12, 2017
The incident occurred only for online viewers.
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 12, 2017
The error is the icing on the cake of a two-month period of spreading hysteria concerning Russian culture infiltrating the minds of Americans.
— Sebastian Delmont (@sd) January 12, 2017
Of course social media went straight to conspiracy theories that Russia is completing the takeover of America.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 12, 2017
