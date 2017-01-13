Register
    'Newsroom Ran Out of Popcorn Watching' C-SPAN "Hack" Hype - RT Editor-in-Chief

    On Thursday, the US network C-SPAN's video broadcast of a US Congress session was interrupted by RT feed for about 10 minutes.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Mainstream media is overly dramatic in its coverage of a brief interruption of US C-SPAN feed by RT broadcaster, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said Friday.

    "C-SPAN itself has already said the feed interruption was an internal malfunction, but mainstream [media] are still going into hysterics saying we hacked them. Our newsroom ran out of popcorn watching this," Simonyan told RIA Novosti.

    Earlier on Friday, C-SPAN said in a statement that an internal routing error caused the incident.

    "We don't believe that we were hacked," the statement read.

    On January 6, the US Intelligence Community released a report saying it had "high confidence" in Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The report did not provide any evidence that the alleged propaganda campaign had an effect on US voters or specific election results, but alleged that Russia employs a state run propaganda machine including domestic media, RT and the Sputnik news agency, to serve to promote the Kremlin policies and, in case of RT America, to undermine the audience's trust in the US government.

    Moscow has repeatedly denied all allegations of interference in US election.

      marcanhalt
      The little girl was watching her mother work in the kitchen. In their own way they communicated where no one else need be invited. The girl noticed that there was some gray hairs on her mother's head and asked where they came from. "Well, Sweetheart, every time you do something that makes me worry, I get a gray hair" Thinking for a minute, the girl remarked, "Well, you sure must have given grandma something to worry about,"

      The US Intelligence agencies and all of their hucksters talking about hacking, has been giving us all a lot to worry about, haven't they?
      Dirk Ramsey
      The sad thing is that the U$A has meddeled in all of the Russian elections since the fall of the USSR. Now they scream at the top of their lungs about, unproven "Russian Hackers" Weak bunch of poodles to the deep state.
