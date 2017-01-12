Claims That Russia Tried to 'Recruit' Trump 'Nonsense'

On Tuesday, CNN and BuzzFeed reported on memos, compiled by an unnamed former intelligence officer from the United Kingdom, which allege that Trump has been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Christopher Steele, a former intelligence officer from the United Kingdom, has been identified as the author of the alleged Russian dossier on Trump. Steele currently heads the private security and investigations firm Orbis Business Intelligence.

"Today, I read the comment by Senator Konstantin Kosachev, who was named [in the report] as the man who recruited Trump. It indicates that the person who wrote [the report] does not understand what he is writing about at all," Zakharova said. "For many years, Konstantin Kosachev was the chairman of the International Affairs Commitee, and now he is a senator, before that he was the head of the Rossotrudnichestvo agency. Saying that he recruited Trump is nonsense and rubbish."

On Wednesday, during his first official press conference since the victory in the US election, President-elect Trump called BuzzFeed a 'failing pile of garbage,' and CNN — 'fake news.'

