17:26 GMT +311 January 2017
    President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up the the media at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club November 20, 2016 in Bedminster, New Jersey

    4Chan Users Claim to be Source of Trump 'Golden Shower in Moscow' Hoax

    © AFP 2016/ Don EMMERT
    US
    363871

    An explosive yet unsubstantiated story about Donald Trump's alleged activities on a trip to Moscow actually originated with users of 4Chan, the internet bulletin board claims.

    An unsubstantiated, supposedly "confidential" 35-page UK intelligence dossier on Donald Trump, which was leaked to the media earlier this week, had its origins on the internet bulletin board 4Chan, its users have claimed.

    On Wednesday the US news network CNN reported that the report's contents were presented to Obama and President-elect Trump by US officials last week, and the news website BuzzFeed published the document in full.

    ​​The report includes outrageous unverified allegations, including one that Trump ordered prostitutes to urinate in front of him in the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew that President Barack Obama and his wife had stayed.

    Screenshot of Memo Compiled by Anonymous Source on Donald Trump
    Screenshot
    Screenshot of Memo Compiled by Anonymous Source on Donald Trump
    The report also alleges that the encounter was recorded by Russian intelligence, keen to gather compromising information on Trump.

    News outlets took the decision to run the story in spite of clues that the document was a fake, including factual errors and the use of the heading "Confidential/Sensitive Source" which is used by neither UK nor US intelligence agencies

    ​However, in a further twist it is now said that the internet bulletin board 4Chan was the source of the rumor, which first began to circulate in November.

    ​According to 4Chan users, when anti-Trump Republican political strategist Rick Wilson received the false dossier, he thought it was real and gave it to the CIA. 

    The intelligence agency decided to investigate the claims, and even briefed the President about them, as CNN reported.

    ​On Wednesday Moscow dismissed claims that Russian intelligence has "compromising intelligence" on Donald Trump, and described the allegations as an attempt to harm bilateral relations.

    Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri/File Photo
    'Russia Has Never Tried to Use Leverage Over Me' - Trump
    "It is an obvious attempt to harm our bilateral relations. The quality of the public version of the previous report and this hoax is comparable. In English, it is called pulp fiction," Kremlin spokesman Peskov said. "Surely, we should react to it with the same sense of humor."

    However, the spokesman added that there is a "sad side to it."

    "There are people who are whipping up hysteria, going out of their way to keep up the atmosphere of a witch hunt," Peskov said.

      AnomicDust
      So it turns out the media is addicted to golden showers.
      marcanhalt
      And you all wondered what the 'end user' would look like as the result of "Reality TV." Communism has a mandate; change your culture so that there is no discernible culture between this one and that one. Want to shut one source of this off? Send a message to Hollywood and Meryl Streep that THEY are the foreigners and you will not sign on for any more of their "press releases", movies of hype. Tune in, instead, to independent and foreign films. Starve out the elitists.
      jas
      I don't need Russian intel or Trump to explain to me that Clinton and the entire DNC are amoral, vicious liars and criminals.
