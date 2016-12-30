Trump Publicly Commends Putin for 'Great Move' on US Sanctions

Trump also asserted on Twitter that he "always knew" that the Russian president is "very smart."
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2016
On Thursday, the US sanctioned six Russian individuals, including the head of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate, as well as five entities. The US is also expelling 35 Russian diplomats, who now have 72 hours to leave the nation.
Kellyanne Conway, a senior advisor to Trump, has previously called retaliation by the Obama administration “a political response” at the behest of “Team Hillary," while the president-elect himself has expressed no interest in a conflict with the Kremlin.
On Friday, the Kremlin responded to US sanctions imposed on Thursday by declaring that they “will not resort to irresponsible ‘kitchen diplomacy,’” and reiterated their hopes to work toward a better relationship with the US when President-elect Trump takes office.
“While we reserve the right to take reciprocal measures, we’re not going to downgrade ourselves to the level of irresponsible ‘kitchen’ diplomacy,” Putin announced. “In our future steps on the way toward the restoration of Russia-United States relations, we will proceed from the policy pursued by the administration of D. Trump.”
Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete Obummer is angrily chewing on a rug somewhere in the white house right now. With every move he makes, he looks like an idiot. Glad to see Trump react this way. Hopefully he realizes that all this 'Russia election hacking' BS is basically aimed against him. It is as good as Obummer telling him: 'You won because Russia manipulated the election. Your win was not legitimate, and we have to punish you.' That's basically the message the Obummer and his pals are sending to Trump. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Putin is a judoka and he just did some political judo using the opponents force against him. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Let all hope that 2017 will bring another era when Adults govern the USA. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It is nice that both the President Elect Trump and President Putin understand the reasons for Obama's hissy fit and have no desire to fall into his trap. I personally am looking forward to both Presidents, post January 20 2017 having an adult and respectful relationship. Plus, laughing at how it always backfires on Obama. He seriously does look like a lame duck. What a way to leave the White House, no doubt waddling out to a future of sulks.
The security of the World depends on it.
With Obama , Hillary and Co, it seems that the adage " Hell hath no fury as a 'Libtard' scorned " is pertinent today.
