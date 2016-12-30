Register
23:20 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    .S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters between meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida

    Trump Publicly Commends Putin for 'Great Move' on US Sanctions

    JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    91756400

    Adding more embarrassment to President Barack Obama's final weeks in office, president-elect Donald Trump is now praising Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to hold off on retaliation over the new sanctions.

    Trump also asserted on Twitter that he "always knew" that the Russian president is "very smart."

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    ‘Most Damaging and Embarrassing Answer We Could Receive,' - Putin Shocks American Experts
    The lack of conflict between the two leaders has already shocked many in the US, as both parties seem eager to work towards a better relationship.

    On Thursday, the US sanctioned six Russian individuals, including the head of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate, as well as five entities. The US is also expelling 35 Russian diplomats, who now have 72 hours to leave the nation.

    Kellyanne Conway, a senior advisor to Trump, has previously called retaliation by the Obama administration “a political response” at the behest of “Team Hillary," while the president-elect himself has expressed no interest in a conflict with the Kremlin.

    On Friday, the Kremlin responded to US sanctions imposed on Thursday by declaring that they “will not resort to irresponsible ‘kitchen diplomacy,’” and reiterated their hopes to work toward a better relationship with the US when President-elect Trump takes office.

    “While we reserve the right to take reciprocal measures, we’re not going to downgrade ourselves to the level of irresponsible ‘kitchen’ diplomacy,” Putin announced. “In our future steps on the way toward the restoration of Russia-United States relations, we will proceed from the policy pursued by the administration of D. Trump.”

    Related:

    Last-Ditch Efforts: Obama's Anti-Russian Sanctions 'Will Come Off Like Dust'
    US Sanctions on Russia Not to Have 'Much Impact at All' - Ex-UN Envoy Bolton
    New Obama's Sanctions on Russia 'Last Challenge' to Trump
    US Sanctions on Russia Aimed at Challenging Trump on Palestine-Israel Settlement
    US Sanctions Two Japanese 'Yakuza' Crime Groups, Three Key Members
    Tags:
    Sanctions, Hacking, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      edover3
      Obummer is angrily chewing on a rug somewhere in the white house right now. With every move he makes, he looks like an idiot. Glad to see Trump react this way. Hopefully he realizes that all this 'Russia election hacking' BS is basically aimed against him. It is as good as Obummer telling him: 'You won because Russia manipulated the election. Your win was not legitimate, and we have to punish you.' That's basically the message the Obummer and his pals are sending to Trump.
    • Reply
      eagleson
      Putin is a judoka and he just did some political judo using the opponents force against him.
    • Reply
      FlorianGeyer
      Let all hope that 2017 will bring another era when Adults govern the USA.
      The security of the World depends on it.

      With Obama , Hillary and Co, it seems that the adage " Hell hath no fury as a 'Libtard' scorned " is pertinent today.
    • Reply
      anne00marie
      It is nice that both the President Elect Trump and President Putin understand the reasons for Obama's hissy fit and have no desire to fall into his trap. I personally am looking forward to both Presidents, post January 20 2017 having an adult and respectful relationship. Plus, laughing at how it always backfires on Obama. He seriously does look like a lame duck. What a way to leave the White House, no doubt waddling out to a future of sulks.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok