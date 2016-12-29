Register
29 December 2016
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets US President Barack Obama

    US Imposes Sanctions on Russia for Alleged Hacking of Election

    US
    Despite a glaring lack of evidence to support allegations that Russia interfered in the US presidential election, the White House has announced that they will be imposing sanctions on the nation.

    The CIA seal is seen displayed before President Barack Obama speaks at the CIA Headquarters in Langley, Va., Wednesday, April 13, 2016
    US Intelligence Services Sued to Reveal Claimed Evidence of Russian Hacking
    On Thursday, the US sanctioned six Russian individuals, including the head of Russia's main intelligence directorate, as well as five entitities. The US is also expelling 35 Russian diplomats, who now have 72 hours to leave the nation.

    The five entities sanctioned are the Autonomous Noncommercial Organization Professional Association of Designers of Data Processing Systems, the Federal Security Service, the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Special Technology Center, and Zorsecurity.

    The Federal Security Service is comparable to the US FBI, meaning that this will effectively block any counter intelligence operations between the two nations.

    Sanctioned individuals include Igor Valentinovich Korobov, the current Chief of Russia's main intelligence directorate, the GRU; Sergey Aleksandrovich Gizunov, Deputy Chief of the GRU; Igor Olegovich Kostyukov, a First Deputy Chief of the GRU; and Vladimir Stepanovich Alexseyev, also a First Deputy Chief of the GRU.

    Additionally, the US will be closing two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York, which the US claims were used for intelligence related activities.

    "These actions are not the sum total of our response to Russia’s aggressive activities. We will continue to take a variety of actions at a time and place of our choosing, some of which will not be publicized," the White House said in a statement. "In addition to holding Russia accountable for what it has done, the United States and friends and allies around the world must work together to oppose Russia’s efforts to undermine established international norms of behavior, and interfere with democratic governance. To that end, my Administration will be providing a report to Congress in the coming days about Russia’s efforts to interfere in our election, as well as malicious cyber activity related to our election cycle in previous elections."

    The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the hacks on the Democratic National Committee or Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. The claims have also been disputed by veterans of both the CIA and the NSA.

    “If hacking were involved, the NSA would know about it, and so they would also know the sender and the recipient,” former CIA analyst Ray McGovern previously told Loud & Clear on Radio Sputnik. “There’s no reason in God’s world why they wouldn’t reveal that if they had it.”

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters between meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida
    Trump-Obama Sanctions Standoff: Punish Russia v 'Get On With Our Lives'
    The Trump transition team has also contested the validity of the claims.

    "If the CIA Director [John] Brennan and others at the top are serious about turning over evidence … they should do that," Trump aide Kellyanne Conway said on CBS’ Face the Nation earlier in the month. "They should not be leaking to the media. If there's evidence, let's see it." 

    Conway went on to call retaliation against Russia “a political response” at the behest of “Team Hillary.”

    "It seems like the president is under pressure from Team Hillary, who can't accept the election results," she said. "It's very clear that President Obama could have 'retaliated' months ago if they were actually concerned about this and concerned about this affecting the election."

    In November, members of the Senate Intelligence Committee urged the White House to declassify “additional information concerning the Russian Government and the U.S. election,” but they have still not received any response.

    President Obama had ordered the intelligence community to prepare a full report on the their findings regarding Russia and the election before he leaves office on January 20. The incoming president-elect has stated that the US needs to “get on with our lives,” in response to the allegations against Moscow.

    On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy Andrey Krutskikh said that Moscow hopes any sanctions imposed by Obama will be lifted by the incoming administration.

      Jonathan Ferguson
      #EconomicTerrorism from a #FailedState or rather #FailedEmpire
      Gentle Joe
      The typical aggressive US trend of confrontation from time immemorial and systemic steps to conflagration. Bad Obama blackmailing Russia.
      January 20th is too far away!
      ivanwa88
      Obama's smart arse tit for nothing program is a con I hope Russia retaliates by going straight to the source Banning Obama and Clintons and there foundation as also Obama's new foundation.
      Leaving the rest alone.
      Moderate Terrorist
      Desperate move from "BLACK SPOT" of American Caliphates history.
    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      OMG this can mean only one thing, the deep state that carried out 911, has no intention of handing over power to Trump. Its a pattern, all these steps should only be carried out by an incoming administration unless ..... there will be no incoming administration?
      arpito
      Clinton/Obama death throws....
      More and more the USA resembles Nazi Germany

      not to worry, Trump will fix it
      jas
      Obama, malicious and vindictive to the last day. Just makes me more thankful that Trump won.
    • Reply
      MNaydenov
      But when Russia closes Soros, it's dictatorship.
      Box 1
      Punishing Russia and with no evidence!! the DNC have lost the plot. Obama trying to pick a war with Russia? all to keep the DNC in power,
      this current global political scene is becoming ludicrous.
      To many personal vendettas between leaders of different countries, like spoiled children not getting their own way, they are totally out of control and must be removed from power, first get rid of Frau Merkel and dissolve the EU regime. Impeach Obama and open full legal investigations into Lynch, Kerry, Hillary, Abedin, Weiner, Soros.
      Q
      I smell George Sorros again.
    • Reply
      Obama is apparently in an uncontrolled rage over the election results, a bit unhinged.
    • Reply
      dee_snutz
      Sour grapes.
      Box 1in reply toDrain the swamp(Show commentHide comment)
      Drain the swamp, it's not looking stable in the US. Obama is the madman controlling the train & he clearly doesn't want Trump in the W.H. Once Trump take the W.H all secrets are opened to him! the level of global corruption from the DNC will be evident. We're sadly inching further towards a war with Russia. 😁
      Box 1in reply toQ(Show commentHide comment)
      Q, yes the odour is strong.
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Since trump wants to normalize russian-us realations mini obama is doing anything to prevent it from happening..
      Lubos Vokoun
      Gee, Hillary lost, get over it ..
      michael
      maybe he just wants to show that an outgoing potty still has teeth? The problem appears to be that his actions are stupid and destructive which in the long run may speed up the decline of the us to that of a 3rd world banana republic - decayed, rotted through, its people the equivalent of zombies. Beyond sad.
      belgradetower
      Obanana loser
