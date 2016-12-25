Register
25 December 2016
    Trump Claims UNSC Anti-Israel Resolution Will Inhibit Middle East Settlement

    Adoption of the UN Security Council’s resolution, condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank will make it more difficult to negotiate establishing peace in the Middle East, US President-elect Donald Trump said Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The statement came in the wake of the UN Security Council's adoption of resolution damning the Israeli construction activities in the West Bank and in Easr Jerusalem.

    ​"The big loss yesterday for Israel in the United Nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace. Too bad, but we will get it done anyway!" Trump posted on his Twitter account.

    Netanyahu: Israel Will Review Relations With UN After Resolution on Settlements
    The resolution was passed on Friday in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention from the United States. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem. Israeli authorities criticized the resolution and refused to abide by its provisions.

    Later in the day, Trump said in a statement that Washington would change its policy toward Israel at the United Nations after he assumes presidency.

    Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.

    Donald Trump, Israel, United States, Middle East
      jas
      And West Bank settlements promoted the peace process? Trump will have to realize that pro-Israel at this time is pro-Netanyahu, who does not promote policies that promote peace.
      beydety
      Didn't take him long to become Yahus lap dog.
      enrique_costas
      All citizens of Cisjordan should be recognized as citizens of the state of Israel/Palestine with full civil rights. Abbas should forget about the two-state solution and hold a Referendum in Cisjordan to join the state of Israel/Palestine with full civil rights to Palestineans as Israeli citizens. The result will be a continuous state of Israel/Palestine, with a new flag (same as took place in South Africa) and 10 million people, almost 60% of them Jewish and almost 40% Palestinean. A single state, similar to Belgium, with a bi-national capital similar to Brussels.
      Marques rougesin reply tobeydety(Show commentHide comment)
      beydety, He has always been their lapdog, look at all his lawyers, main managers of his businesses, all the spouses of his children ! All of them !

      They love people like him, with big ego, big personality that makes the show, they can hide hundreds, thousands of them behind him !

      He is their tool from the beginning !
