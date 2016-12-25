Trump Claims UNSC Anti-Israel Resolution Will Inhibit Middle East Settlement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The statement came in the wake of the UN Security Council's adoption of resolution damning the Israeli construction activities in the West Bank and in Easr Jerusalem.

The big loss yesterday for Israel in the United Nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace.Too bad, but we will get it done anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 декабря 2016 г.

​"The big loss yesterday for Israel in the United Nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace. Too bad, but we will get it done anyway!" Trump posted on his Twitter account.

© REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun/File Photo Netanyahu: Israel Will Review Relations With UN After Resolution on Settlements

The resolution was passed on Friday in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention from the United States. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem. Israeli authorities criticized the resolution and refused to abide by its provisions.

Later in the day, Trump said in a statement that Washington would change its policy toward Israel at the United Nations after he assumes presidency.

Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.