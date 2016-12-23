UN Demands End to Israel Settlements On Occupied Palestinian Territories

US president-elect Donald Trump lobbied President Barack Obama to veto the resolution in a statement issued on Thursday. Prior to the vote, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also urged the US to reject the document. In the past the US has used a veto but notably only abstained from voting on the resolution.

"The result of the voting is as follows: 14 votes in favor, 1 abstention. The draft resolution has been adopted as resolution 2334," Marchesi said.

Friday marks a "day of victory," Palenstinians said following the UN's decision to move forward with the anti-settlement resolution.

​The draft, circulated by Egypt, requires Israel to "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

The UN's vote prompted a response from Trump, who vowed to pursue bilateral relationships during campaign season.

​Currently, over 500,00 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to UN estimates. The settlements are considered illegal by the UN.

The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since 1967.

Netanyahu explicated in response to the vote that Israel would not heed the UN's anti-settlement mandate. "Israel rejects this shameful anti-Israel resolution at the U.N. and will not abide by its terms," a statement from the prime minister's office said.