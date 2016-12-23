Register
15:38 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    The hall of the UN General Assembly. (File)

    UN Demands End to Israel Settlements On Occupied Palestinian Territories

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    504343858

    The UN Security Council adopted the draft resolution on Israeli settlements, with the sole abstention of the United States, Security Council President Roman Oyarzun Marchesi said on Friday.

    US president-elect Donald Trump lobbied President Barack Obama to veto the resolution in a statement issued on Thursday. Prior to the vote, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also urged the US to reject the document. In the past the US has used a veto but notably only abstained from voting on the resolution. 

    "The result of the voting is as follows: 14 votes in favor, 1 abstention. The draft resolution has been adopted as resolution 2334," Marchesi said.

    A picture taken on April 14, 2016 shows a partial view of the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev near the West Bank city of Ramallah
    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX
    US Democratic Senators Back Trump's Call to Veto UN Settlements Resolution on Israel

    Friday marks a "day of victory," Palenstinians said following the UN's decision to move forward with the anti-settlement resolution.

    ​The draft, circulated by Egypt, requires Israel to "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

    The UN's vote prompted a response from Trump, who vowed to pursue bilateral relationships during campaign season.

    ​Currently, over 500,00 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to UN estimates. The settlements are considered illegal by the UN.

    The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since 1967.

    Netanyahu explicated in response to the vote that Israel would not heed the UN's anti-settlement mandate. "Israel rejects this shameful anti-Israel resolution at the U.N. and will not abide by its terms," a statement from the prime minister's office said.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      francescoslossel
      please, keep Jerusalem free!
    • Reply
      tbdonworldpeace
      @francescoslossel: seriously? where were you in the 40's when the UN itself stole the land of Palestine and gave it to the "Jews"? the land of Jerusalem is Palestinian!
    • Reply
      cast235
      What I been whining here all along? They getting tired. The U.S was talking about enemies and U.S is the ONLY power arming , aiding Israel , because of the dangers..

      I was asking ,,Oh yeah.... kids throwing rocks. How dangerous. But this was ONLY about settlement and apparently, there WAS talks of wars.
      The MORE Israel goes careless, the more dangerous it becomes.
    • Reply
      cast235in reply totbdonworldpeace(Show commentHide comment)
      tbdonworldpeace, KIDS.. IF we are about to read and believe the BIBLE, that was the promised land that MOSES spoke about.
      In the bible accounts, Jews went, and killed everyone and overtook the place. Most like ISIS today.
      Doing studies, everyone see that Jews attained many victories, because they attacked while everyone was sleeping or something.

      According to U.N observers the same thing happened when Israel got some lands back. And they began doing the same.

      BUT people listen because of biblical mention of the tribes. Go to very religious places and see. Say anything wrong about Israel.. Get ready to RUN!!
      But slowly but sure, the faith is fading FAST.
      And everyone is learning that it was ISRAEL that sentenced Jesus!!! He was a nuisance.
    • Reply
      jas
      Why no sanctions against Israel?
    • Reply
      mounir.assi
      Mr Trump, in January will be different, why? Is the UN belong to America? Then UN should be deserted from all countries, because UN is the biggest Bullshit on earth, and the biggest criminal oganisation. To hell UN.with all secretary generals mafiosos and puppets.
    • Reply
      edover3
      So Trump wants to be an honest broker, but is angry when someone demands that israel stop stealing land and building settlements on it? Trump must, and eventually will learn the hard way that israel is not USA's friend, and never was. Israel is a liability and a problem.
    • Reply
      choticastilein reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, Exactly! While I am not generally a believer in sanctions, as in this case too, I am concerned it will have even more negative impact on the ordinary Palestinian people-- what Israel is doing is inhuman and wrong and why has this nation, for on 70 years now been allowed to get away with stealing Palestine and subjecting its people to a life of living hell-- literally getting away with mass murder in front of our eyes...

      When one looks at what is happening in Yemen too-- Jeez Jas, what a sorry world we live in-- where the supposed guardians of the sheep are nothing but a pack of wolves baying for the blood of those nations in no position to defend themselves!!
    • Reply
      Chris_1
      The UN needs to send in troops to force Israel to comply.
    • Reply
      Antares Prime
      We are all very fortunate for the very poor personal relationship between Obama and Netanyahu, else this wouldn't have happened. It was just Obama giving "Bibi" a nice, fat middle finger on his way out the door.
    • Reply
      ProtectUSA1st

      “Merry Christmas & Happy New Year” USA__ &__ The World

      Mr. Trump

      You “Won” because you said, NO Meddling in Other Countries & Start (the Last War-WW-3)

      So, Before You Take “The USA Oat of Office 1/20/2017”

      RESPECT __The United Nations __ The Organization, Not only Created, but also Coined (UN)
      By Our Peace Loving President FDR in 1945.

      The (UN) is THE POLICE OF THE WORLD “NOT” ___USA
      The (UN) has 193 Member States, Excluding (Holy See/Vatican City, a Non-Member),
      But even Holy See/Vatican City is with (UN-Side)
      About The “OUT of Control Nature of Israel”

      ENOUGH _ after (36-Years) USA to Remain a “Super Power” in the 21st _We have to be NEUTRAL & FAIR

      We know, your daughter is married to an Israeli-America
      _ Changed her Religion, you even have grand kids

      Marco Rubio (R-FL), the Cuban-American, the Cuban & Israel First
      Said he has “serious concerns” about your Nominee Rex Tillerson, as Sec. of State
      Why not Rubio tell EU he has “serious concerns” about Cuba Trade Agreement?

      Lindsey Graham (R-SC), In 2013__
      At The USA Congress Senate Armed Service Committee Nomination Hearings,
      EX-Senator Chuck Hagel (R-NE) to serve as Sec. of Defense, Graham asked Hagel to
      “Sign AIPAC’s Israel Oat Letter,” While “The World was watching on C-SPAN”
      At the Risk of Not Being Nominated __ Hagel “THE PROUD VET” Told Graham:

      Let Me Clear Something Up Here___ In Case There Is Any Doubt.
      I said, 'I'm a United States Senator___ I'm NOT an Israeli Senator
      __I support Israel, BUT
      My First Interest & the Only Oath of Office I Take is the Constitution of the USA –
      So, “AIPAC’s Received the UNSIGNED Letter by Hagel The Nominated Secretary of DOD

      The Country is United by ONE Official Name, ONE Official Language & ONE Religion
      Our Country Official Name = USA =Language = English = Our Religion = Christian

      NBC Survey, 76% Americans, prefer “Merry Christmas” (vs) “Sessions Greeting”
      How could we Celebrate even (90-Holidays) let alone (193)?

      BTW__After 9/11, USA without a Boarder is like a Highway__ Not Even an Interstate

      “AIPAC’s Israel Oat Letter of Israel,
      www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2013/01/the-scene-at-the-hagel-hearing-updating/272722

      By Richard Holbrooke--Wednesday, May 7, 2008Washington's Battle Over Israel's Birth
      www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2008/05/06/AR2008050602447.html
    • Reply
      terryjohnodgers
      I note there is over three thousand likes for the Globalist tool that is the United Nations and its corruption in determining this decision. I say congratulations to all you fools who have been taken in by one of the biggest cons on humanity ever played out.
    • Reply
      hopscotch64
      Two things come to mind. First it is about time the United States at least in this instance did not support the criminal Israeli government, second the Israeli government has never implemented any of the UN resolutions pertaining to it's illegal occupation of Palestine, and there is no reason to think they will abide by this one either.
      Israel is a major trouble maker on the world stage and is in bad need of it's wings clipped.
    • Reply
      michaelin reply toterryjohnodgers(Show commentHide comment)
      terry, the 3000 likes may stem from the employees of the un. There may not be that many duped by the garbage operating out of ny.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok