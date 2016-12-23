UN Demands End to Israel Settlements On Occupied Palestinian Territories

US president-elect Donald Trump lobbied President Barack Obama to veto the resolution in a statement issued on Thursday. Prior to the vote, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also urged the US to reject the document. In the past the US has used a veto but notably only abstained from voting on the resolution.
"The result of the voting is as follows: 14 votes in favor, 1 abstention. The draft resolution has been adopted as resolution 2334," Marchesi said.
Friday marks a "day of victory," Palenstinians said following the UN's decision to move forward with the anti-settlement resolution.
The draft, circulated by Egypt, requires Israel to "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.
The UN's vote prompted a response from Trump, who vowed to pursue bilateral relationships during campaign season.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016
Currently, over 500,00 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to UN estimates. The settlements are considered illegal by the UN.
The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since 1967.
Netanyahu explicated in response to the vote that Israel would not heed the UN's anti-settlement mandate. "Israel rejects this shameful anti-Israel resolution at the U.N. and will not abide by its terms," a statement from the prime minister's office said.
please, keep Jerusalem free! @francescoslossel: seriously? where were you in the 40's when the UN itself stole the land of Palestine and gave it to the "Jews"? the land of Jerusalem is Palestinian! What I been whining here all along? They getting tired. The U.S was talking about enemies and U.S is the ONLY power arming , aiding Israel , because of the dangers.. tbdonworldpeace, KIDS.. IF we are about to read and believe the BIBLE, that was the promised land that MOSES spoke about. Why no sanctions against Israel? Mr Trump, in January will be different, why? Is the UN belong to America? Then UN should be deserted from all countries, because UN is the biggest Bullshit on earth, and the biggest criminal oganisation. To hell UN.with all secretary generals mafiosos and puppets. So Trump wants to be an honest broker, but is angry when someone demands that israel stop stealing land and building settlements on it? Trump must, and eventually will learn the hard way that israel is not USA's friend, and never was. Israel is a liability and a problem. jas, Exactly! While I am not generally a believer in sanctions, as in this case too, I am concerned it will have even more negative impact on the ordinary Palestinian people-- what Israel is doing is inhuman and wrong and why has this nation, for on 70 years now been allowed to get away with stealing Palestine and subjecting its people to a life of living hell-- literally getting away with mass murder in front of our eyes... The UN needs to send in troops to force Israel to comply. We are all very fortunate for the very poor personal relationship between Obama and Netanyahu, else this wouldn't have happened. It was just Obama giving "Bibi" a nice, fat middle finger on his way out the door.
I note there is over three thousand likes for the Globalist tool that is the United Nations and its corruption in determining this decision. I say congratulations to all you fools who have been taken in by one of the biggest cons on humanity ever played out. Two things come to mind. First it is about time the United States at least in this instance did not support the criminal Israeli government, second the Israeli government has never implemented any of the UN resolutions pertaining to it's illegal occupation of Palestine, and there is no reason to think they will abide by this one either. terry, the 3000 likes may stem from the employees of the un. There may not be that many duped by the garbage operating out of ny.
I was asking ,,Oh yeah.... kids throwing rocks. How dangerous. But this was ONLY about settlement and apparently, there WAS talks of wars.
The MORE Israel goes careless, the more dangerous it becomes.
In the bible accounts, Jews went, and killed everyone and overtook the place. Most like ISIS today.
Doing studies, everyone see that Jews attained many victories, because they attacked while everyone was sleeping or something.
According to U.N observers the same thing happened when Israel got some lands back. And they began doing the same.
BUT people listen because of biblical mention of the tribes. Go to very religious places and see. Say anything wrong about Israel.. Get ready to RUN!!
But slowly but sure, the faith is fading FAST.
And everyone is learning that it was ISRAEL that sentenced Jesus!!! He was a nuisance.
When one looks at what is happening in Yemen too-- Jeez Jas, what a sorry world we live in-- where the supposed guardians of the sheep are nothing but a pack of wolves baying for the blood of those nations in no position to defend themselves!!
"Merry Christmas & Happy New Year" USA__ &__ The World
Mr. Trump
You “Won” because you said, NO Meddling in Other Countries & Start (the Last War-WW-3)
So, Before You Take “The USA Oat of Office 1/20/2017”
RESPECT __The United Nations __ The Organization, Not only Created, but also Coined (UN)
By Our Peace Loving President FDR in 1945.
The (UN) is THE POLICE OF THE WORLD “NOT” ___USA
The (UN) has 193 Member States, Excluding (Holy See/Vatican City, a Non-Member),
But even Holy See/Vatican City is with (UN-Side)
About The “OUT of Control Nature of Israel”
ENOUGH _ after (36-Years) USA to Remain a “Super Power” in the 21st _We have to be NEUTRAL & FAIR
We know, your daughter is married to an Israeli-America
_ Changed her Religion, you even have grand kids
Marco Rubio (R-FL), the Cuban-American, the Cuban & Israel First
Said he has “serious concerns” about your Nominee Rex Tillerson, as Sec. of State
Why not Rubio tell EU he has “serious concerns” about Cuba Trade Agreement?
Lindsey Graham (R-SC), In 2013__
At The USA Congress Senate Armed Service Committee Nomination Hearings,
EX-Senator Chuck Hagel (R-NE) to serve as Sec. of Defense, Graham asked Hagel to
“Sign AIPAC’s Israel Oat Letter,” While “The World was watching on C-SPAN”
At the Risk of Not Being Nominated __ Hagel “THE PROUD VET” Told Graham:
Let Me Clear Something Up Here___ In Case There Is Any Doubt.
I said, 'I'm a United States Senator___ I'm NOT an Israeli Senator
__I support Israel, BUT
My First Interest & the Only Oath of Office I Take is the Constitution of the USA –
So, “AIPAC’s Received the UNSIGNED Letter by Hagel The Nominated Secretary of DOD
The Country is United by ONE Official Name, ONE Official Language & ONE Religion
Our Country Official Name = USA =Language = English = Our Religion = Christian
NBC Survey, 76% Americans, prefer “Merry Christmas” (vs) “Sessions Greeting”
How could we Celebrate even (90-Holidays) let alone (193)?
BTW__After 9/11, USA without a Boarder is like a Highway__ Not Even an Interstate
“AIPAC’s Israel Oat Letter of Israel,
www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2013/01/the-scene-at-the-hagel-hearing-updating/272722
By Richard Holbrooke--Wednesday, May 7, 2008Washington's Battle Over Israel's Birth
www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2008/05/06/AR2008050602447.html
Israel is a major trouble maker on the world stage and is in bad need of it's wings clipped.
