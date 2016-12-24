African American Blues Musician Converts 200 From KKK

"I never set out to convert anyone in the Klan. I just set out to get an answer to my question: How can you hate me when you don’t even know me?" Davis said in a recent interview. Treating villainized racists as he would like to be treated is Davis’ "simple" formula.

Instead of trying to force his ideas onto those with whom he disagrees, he lets white supremacists "come to their own conclusion that this ideology is no longer for them." Music, notably the piano, has often served as a bridge for Davis and members of the notoriously racist organization to see past the surface. The blues musician has played alongside Chuck Berry, Bruce Hornsby and Bill Clinton.

"It’s a wonderful thing when you see a light bulb pop on in their heads or they call you and tell you they are quitting." A new documentary, ‘Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America’ will air this December.