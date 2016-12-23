US Now Asking for Social Media Accounts of Foreign Travelers

According to a government official who cited the move as part of an effort to nix potential terror threats, Politico reported on Thursday that Washington is stepping up security efforts to prevent individuals with close ties to Daesh from crossing its borders.
While the policy outlines a surface view, deeper questions linger, including how the information is aggregated, stored, and shared with other federal agencies. "There are no guidelines about limiting the government’s use of that information," stated Michael Macleod-Ball, chief of staff at the American Civil Liberties Union in Washington.
The government "certainly has a right" and obligation to guarantee the safety of its citizens, which may include gathering information, but "it would be nice if they would focus on the privacy concerns some advocacy groups have long expressed," he said.
The "optional" question will be posed to individuals entering the US on the visa-waiver program, which allows travelers to explore the US for three months, without acquiring a visa.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete it has nothing tod o with ''security agains tterrorism which is the brain-child of the USA fascist totalitarian, corporatist government. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The world leaders should know that those terrorists were not coming to being by some cracks on the ground. Therefore, in order to eliminating those to become terrorists is to be true world leaders. Say, those money used to destroyed Afganistan over the years were to be distributed to every family and child, would any of them grow up to be terrorists now? Ask a child and he can give the world leaders the answers. Not all but prices for few tanks and planes that were lost in that war were to use for direct development of that nation, which will we get? Flowers or I-EE-DEE? Ask all Afganistanises and world leaders would probably get one single answer. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Their loss. Who'd want to go there anyway? Plenty of better countries to visit. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete don't use any of those 'services' and am not interested in visiting the us.
teddy j
but everything to do with control -- including over FOREIGN citizen's lives. far beyond the ostensible reasons of ''safety" in 'visiting the usa".
peaceactivist2
Воин Света
michael