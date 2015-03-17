Hey Big Spender: Party Boy Congressman Aaron Schock Steps Down

"I represent the great district of IL – 18 in Congress," reads the Twitter account of Republican Representative Aaron Schock. Well, not anymore. The Congressman has faced a slew of criticism over his spending habits, and the potential misuse of taxpayer money.
"I do this with a heavy heart," Schock’s statement reads. "Serving the people of the 18th District is the highest and greatest honor I have had in my life. I thank them for their faith in electing me and letting me represent their interests in Washington."
— Nancy (@NDfromNY) March 17, 2015
— Wyeth Ruthven (@wyethwire) March 17, 2015
Allegations arose after the Washington Post documented details about Schock’s office remodeling. The office, designed by interior decorating company Euro Trash, was heavily – and we mean heavily – inspired by the red room of the PBS series, Downton Abbey.
The remodeling was done for free, which raised a few eyebrows with ethics committees. So, Aaron "What’s the Big Deal, Brah" Schock threw up his hands and forked over $40,000 for the renovations.
— That Peter Gannon (@ThatPeterGannon) March 17, 2015
— debra nyberg haza (@djhaza) March 17, 2015
— rjhjr (@rjhjr64) March 17, 2015
That gaudy room proved to be a fairly explosive catalyst. Further investigations found that the Congressman may have made a series of questionable financial and ethical decisions. Flying $40,000 worth of flights, for free, on a donor’s private plane, for instance. And using $10,053 of taxpayer money to take his 10 favorite staffers on a weekend trip to New York City. And spending campaign funds to attend a sold-out Katy Perry concert.
— Aaron Schock (@aaronschock) August 29, 2014
— Aaron Schock (@aaronschock) August 13, 2014
— Aaron Schock (@aaronschock) April 7, 2014
Aaron "Better-Not-Interrupt-Downton-Abbey" Schock has gone on a series of adventures which he, himself, has thoroughly documented. In light of these other revelations, many Illinois residents have begun questioning how many of these escapades were paid for.
— Aaron Schock (@aaronschock) November 1, 2014
Schock was elected in 2008, becoming the youngest member of the House of Representatives. He will exit as the third-youngest.
No word on who will take over that fancy office.
All comments
Show new comments (0)