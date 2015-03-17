Hey Big Spender: Party Boy Congressman Aaron Schock Steps Down

Amidst a flurry of accusations about his spending habits, potential ethics violations, and a devastating Daily Show segment, Illinois Congressman Aaron "Big Money" Schock has announced that he will resign effective March 31.

"I represent the great district of IL – 18 in Congress," reads the Twitter account of Republican Representative Aaron Schock. Well, not anymore. The Congressman has faced a slew of criticism over his spending habits, and the potential misuse of taxpayer money.

"I do this with a heavy heart," Schock’s statement reads. "Serving the people of the 18th District is the highest and greatest honor I have had in my life. I thank them for their faith in electing me and letting me represent their interests in Washington."

Allegations arose after the Washington Post documented details about Schock’s office remodeling. The office, designed by interior decorating company Euro Trash, was heavily – and we mean heavily – inspired by the red room of the PBS series, Downton Abbey.

The remodeling was done for free, which raised a few eyebrows with ethics committees. So, Aaron "What’s the Big Deal, Brah" Schock threw up his hands and forked over $40,000 for the renovations.

That gaudy room proved to be a fairly explosive catalyst. Further investigations found that the Congressman may have made a series of questionable financial and ethical decisions. Flying $40,000 worth of flights, for free, on a donor’s private plane, for instance. And using $10,053 of taxpayer money to take his 10 favorite staffers on a weekend trip to New York City. And spending campaign funds to attend a sold-out Katy Perry concert.

Aaron "Better-Not-Interrupt-Downton-Abbey" Schock has gone on a series of adventures which he, himself, has thoroughly documented. In light of these other revelations, many Illinois residents have begun questioning how many of these escapades were paid for.

Schock was elected in 2008, becoming the youngest member of the House of Representatives. He will exit as the third-youngest.

