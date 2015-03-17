Register
17:05 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The city is looking toward a novel crime fighting solution: gunfire detection systems.

    New York City Installs 'Electronic Ears' in Major Areas

    © Flickr/ Jason Paluck
    US
    Get short URL
    0 57

    Less than three months into 2015, 184 people have been shot in New York City. To combat this statistic, the city is looking toward a novel solution: gunfire detection systems. But the high cost of installing mics – and the potential for government eavesdropping – leave many wondering if it’s worth it.

    It’s called ShotSpotter, a large tracking system which detects gunfire and then triangulates the position of the sound. Acoustic sensors are placed in strategic areas, mostly along rooftops or atop telephone poles. Once installed, the sensors pick up street noise and listen for gunshots.

    Once the system detects potential gunfire, it analyzes the sound to confirm, and then finds the shooter by triangulating his location in relation to three of the sensors.

    At this stage, the city has spent $1.5 million to place 300 sensors across a 15 square mile stretch of Brooklyn and the Bronx. The locations were chosen based on their high crime rates. As of Monday, the Bronx system is up and running, while Brooklyn’s network will be operational in a week’s time.

    New York City police commissioner Bill Bratton introduces a new technology that the NYPD is using to detect gunfire throughout NYC.
    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    New York City police commissioner Bill Bratton introduces a new technology that the NYPD is using to detect gunfire throughout NYC.

    "Today, we are rolling out cutting edge technology to make the city safer, to make our neighborhoods safer, to keep our officers safer," Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a news conference with Police Commissioner William J. Bratton. "This gunshot detection system is going to do a world of good in terms of going after the bad guys."

    ShotSpotter may already be proving effective. Only 49 minutes after being activated, the Bronx sensors picked up the sounds of gunfire. And both Mayor de Blasio and Commissioner Bratton say that the electronic ears are necessary to make up for the fact that many residents simply don’t report gunfire.

    "On average, 75 percent of shots fired called in by ShotSpotter are never called into 911," Bratton said.

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

    But critics point out that while gunshots may go underreported, the ShotSpotter may vastly over report such incidents. A 2013 assessment conducted by the police department in Suffolk County, New York found that less than 7% of alerts were accurately identified as gunfire. That rate of false positives could lead officers to distrust the system and eventually ignore it all together.

    "Like burglar alarms, we all get used to alarms and don’t always respond," Professor Dennis Kenney of John Jay College of Criminal Justice told Reuters.

    Car alarms are another prime example. When was the last time anyone heard a vehicle security system and immediately thought to call the police, instead of assuming someone just hit the wrong button on their keychain remote?

    NYPD Denies Wikipedia Corrections Made From Headquarters
    © Flickr/ Jay Miller
    NYPD Denies Wikipedia Corrections Made From Headquarters

    Others have expressed concern about the data that these mics pick up. Officially, the audio data will belong to the NYPD, which has some worried about Fourth Amendment implications. Eben Moglen, a privacy law professor at Columbia University, told the New York Times that steps should be taken to insure that any incriminating evidence collected by the sensors should not be allowed in court, as that would be a form of warrantless search and seizure.

    Letitia James, New York’s public advocate, has also introduced a bill which would require quarterly reports on what, precisely, the ShotSpotter system recorded.

    New York may not have to grapple with these legal and moral questions alone. Shotspotter is already used in other major US cities, including Washington, Boston, San Francisco, and Minneapolis. Meaning if you need to whisper something private, you may want to drive to a rural area first.

    Related:

    Woman Who Filmed Eric Garner's Death Claims NYPD Beat and Targeted Her
    NYPD Secret X-Ray Vans Scan New Yorkers’ Cars and Homes
    NYPD to Establish Special Unit to Control Protests, Fight Terrorism
    Tags:
    United States, crime prevention, Fourth Amendment, surveillance, NYPD, de Blasio, William Bratton, Bronx, NYC, Brooklyn
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok