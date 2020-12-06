Register
05:56 GMT06 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally for two Republican candidates, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., at Valdosta Regional Airport, 5 December 2020, in Valdosta, Georgia

    Trump Names 'Happiest People in the World' During Georgia Rally

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US election 2020
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/06/1081372683_0:86:3072:1814_1200x675_80_0_0_1b5866d4a7439bb79b14130f92af109c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020-news/202012061081372712-trump-names-happiest-people-in-the-world-during-georgia-rally/

    Trump arrived in the Peach State on Saturday to throw his first post-election rally in support of two Republican US Senators aiming to obtain seats in the Senate, as Georgia will hold a runoff Senate election on 5 January.

    During a rally in Valdosta, Georgia, Trump shared his opinion on who he thinks are the "happiest people in the world right now" after the US mainstream media projected Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 White House race.

    "The happiest people in the world right now are the leaders of China," Trump asserted, speaking to his supporters. "The second happiest are the leaders of Iran."

    He did not immediately elaborate on why he thinks the way he does, but earlier he repeatedly described the Democratic candidate as being "owned" by China and said that if Biden wins the election, the United States will be owned by China as well.

    According to Trump, Biden's family has ties to China, and particularly his son Biden, who the President claimed has been receiving funds from Beijing - something that the Chinese government has denied.

    "China owns Joe Biden. His son got a billion and a half dollars. His son with no experience, no brainpower, no anything, never did it, not only Ukraine, he got hundreds of thousands of dollars of money from Ukraine and the upfront payment and then with China he walks up with a billion and half dollars in fees. It's ridiculous," Trump told Fox News in an interview.

    A recent scandal over allegations of a so-called "laptop from hell" revolved around claims that Hunter Biden was mediating lucrative business dealings between the Biden family and "the Chinese". Biden Sr. has denied the accusations.

    Trump's comments regarding Iran may refer to Biden's suggestion that, if he is elected president, America will re-adopt the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, as long as Tehran returns to its nuclear commitments under the agreement.

    Biden voiced his intention to bring the US back to the JCPOA earlier in December, speaking to The New York Times.

    "...The last goddamn thing we need in that part of the world is a buildup of nuclear capability ... in consultation with our allies and partners, we’re going to engage in negotiations and follow-on agreements to tighten and lengthen Iran’s nuclear constraints, as well as address the missile programme," the Biden detailed.

    The Democratic 2020 presidential candidate pointed out that he will do that on the condition that Tehran returns to the nuclear commitments it stepped away from after Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the nuclear deal in 2018.

    After Trump exited the agreement, relations between the US and Iran became strained, with the State Department implementing a so-called 'maximum pressure' campaign against the country and labelling the Islamic republic as "the world's leading state sponsor of terror".

    Tensions escalated further when Trump ordered the assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani - a move condemned by Tehran and much of the world - which prompted retaliatory strikes by Tehran, targeting US military bases in Iraq that resulted in many US soldiers suffering from brain injuries.

    U.S. President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office after returning at the conclusion of an event about the Operation Warp Speed program, the joint Defense Department and HHS initiative that has struck deals with several drugmakers in an effort to help speed up the search for effective treatments for the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, held in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Trump Set to Take More Harsh Steps Against China Soon, Report Says

    China also does not enjoy warm relations with Trump, as his administration has had Beijing in its cross-hairs over allegations that the PRC downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic and threatened US national security through the adoption of technologies owned by Chinese companies such as Huawei and ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. 

    According to Trump, Huawei should be blocked from the global development of 5G networks based on claims that it threatens the security of nations, and TikTok has allegedly spied on US citizens on behalf of the Chinese government.

    Beijing, along with both tech companies, has repeatedly refuted Trump's claims as baseless and politicised.

    Related:

    Trump Says He Would 'Easily and Quickly' Win Georgia if Authorities Allowed Signature Verification
    Trump Urges Georgia Gov to 'Immediately Ask For Special Session of Legislature' on Election Results
    'We Are Winning This Election': Trump Throws First Post-Election Rally in Georgia
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, US Election 2020, Georgia, Iran, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse