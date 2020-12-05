Trump Urges Georgia Gov to 'Immediately Ask For Special Session of Legislature' on Election Results

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to urge Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to "immediately ask for a Special Session of the Legislature, responding to Kemp's post where he told that he publicly called for mail ballot audit in the state for several times.
"But you never got the signature verification!", Trump replied. "Your people are refusing to do what you ask. What are they hiding? At least immediately ask for a Special Session of the Legislature. That you can easily, and immediately, do", he continued, adding a hashtag #Transparency in the end of his tweet.
But you never got the signature verification! Your people are refusing to do what you ask. What are they hiding? At least immediately ask for a Special Session of the Legislature. That you can easily, and immediately, do. #Transparency https://t.co/h73ZfjrDt3— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2020
Final words of Trump's tweet apparently referred to Governor earlier outlining that he does not have a right to launch a ballot audit, with only Georgia State Secretary Brad Raffensperger authorised to do so.
Earlier, The WaPo report suggested that Kemp rejected Trump's request to assemble a special session of the legislature in order to nullify the election results in Georgia. POTUS sought to overturn these results, alleging election fraud, particularly after the surveillance video that is said to be showing Fulton County election staff pulling out "suitcases" of extra ballots emerged.
According to preliminary results, Trump lost Georgia and its 16 electors to Joe Biden. The president, however, has vehemently refused to concede to his Democratic challenger, as his legal team filed numerous lawsuits in several key battleground states.
