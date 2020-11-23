Watergate Exposer Bernstein Names 21 Republican Senators Who Purportedly Disdain Trump in Secret

The renowned journalist condemned President Donald Trump for allegedly undermining the US electoral system by refusing to concede and attempting to dispute the outcome of the vote. POTUS argues that the election was riddled with voter fraud and has vowed to challenge the results in court.

Investigative journalist and one of the main exposers of the Watergate scandal Carl Bernstein has claimed that 21 out of 53 GOP senators have confided in private conversations that they "disdain and even despise" Donald Trump being the US president. Speaking in an interview with CNN, the journalist urged them to speak out against POTUS and his accusations of alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Bernstein named Senators Rob Portman, Lumar Alexander, Ben Sasse, Roy Blunt, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, John Cornyn, John Thune, Mitt Romney, Mike Braun, Tod Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Marco Rubio, Chuck Grassley, Richard Burr, Pat Toomey, Martha McSally, Jerry Moran, Pat Roberts, and Richard Shelby as being silently happy about the American mainstream media-projected loss of Trump in the 2020 election.

With few exceptions, their craven public silence has helped enable Trump’s most grievous conduct—including undermining and discrediting the US the electoral system.



More from my appearance earlier on @cnn: https://t.co/c1jZXMR0Pv (3/3) — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020

The famous investigative journalist added that he was not violating "any pledge of journalistic confidentially" by naming the US Republican senators who dislike Trump. He argued that by keeping mum about the actions of the president in regards to the November election, the senators were essentially "enabling a Mad King in the Final Days of his reign".

Bernstein went on to claim that by challenging the outcome of the US election, Donald Trump is undermining "the electoral system at heart of [US] democracy".

Trump Campaign Trying to Dispute Election Results

Following the ballot tallying, Donald Trump trails behind Democrat Joe Biden with 232 Electoral College votes versus 306, but he is refusing to concede. Instead, POTUS has announced a series of lawsuits in several states, namely Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, to challenge the results of the vote counting in these states.

Trump's legal team cites a number of apparent violations in the election process as the basis for the lawsuits. Among them are the reception of late-arriving mail-in ballots, irregularities in the vote-tallying in several counties, the refusal to allow GOP observers to monitor the counting in several states, and a glitch found in Dominion Voting Systems machines. One of these lawsuits has already been rejected in Pennsylvania, but the Trump campaign has promised to appeal the ruling.

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has stated that the alleged violations that his team has unearthed reveal a pattern that has allegedly repeated itself in several states. He suggested that this is a sign of a "centralised" effort to rig the election to make Trump lose. He added that most of the violations took place in "big cities controlled by Democrats".