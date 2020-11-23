Register
19:28 GMT23 November 2020
    U.S. President Donald Trump listens to administration officials after speaking about prescription drug prices during an appearance in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2020.

    Watergate Exposer Bernstein Names 21 Republican Senators Who Purportedly Disdain Trump in Secret

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US election 2020
    by
    111
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/15/1081237655_0:56:3098:1799_1200x675_80_0_0_68f7199680a72799c9d37fbf252532eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020-news/202011231081252346-watergate-exposer-bernstein-names-21-republican-senators-who-purportedly-disdain-trump-in-secret/

    The renowned journalist condemned President Donald Trump for allegedly undermining the US electoral system by refusing to concede and attempting to dispute the outcome of the vote. POTUS argues that the election was riddled with voter fraud and has vowed to challenge the results in court.

    Investigative journalist and one of the main exposers of the Watergate scandal Carl Bernstein has claimed that 21 out of 53 GOP senators have confided in private conversations that they "disdain and even despise" Donald Trump being the US president. Speaking in an interview with CNN, the journalist urged them to speak out against POTUS and his accusations of alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. 

    Bernstein named Senators Rob Portman, Lumar Alexander, Ben Sasse, Roy Blunt, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, John Cornyn, John Thune, Mitt Romney, Mike Braun, Tod Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Marco Rubio, Chuck Grassley, Richard Burr, Pat Toomey, Martha McSally, Jerry Moran, Pat Roberts, and Richard Shelby as being silently happy about the American mainstream media-projected loss of Trump in the 2020 election.

    The famous investigative journalist added that he was not violating "any pledge of journalistic confidentially" by naming the US Republican senators who dislike Trump. He argued that by keeping mum about the actions of the president in regards to the November election, the senators were essentially "enabling a Mad King in the Final Days of his reign".

    Bernstein went on to claim that by challenging the outcome of the US election, Donald Trump is undermining "the electoral system at heart of [US] democracy".

    Trump Campaign Trying to Dispute Election Results

    Following the ballot tallying, Donald Trump trails behind Democrat Joe Biden with 232 Electoral College votes versus 306, but he is refusing to concede. Instead, POTUS has announced a series of lawsuits in several states, namely Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, to challenge the results of the vote counting in these states.

    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, holds what he identified as a replica mail-in ballot as he speaks about the 2020 US presidential election results during a news conference in Washington, US, 19 November 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Giuliani Accuses Democrats of Centrally Engineered Election Fraud Against Trump

    Trump's legal team cites a number of apparent violations in the election process as the basis for the lawsuits. Among them are the reception of late-arriving mail-in ballots, irregularities in the vote-tallying in several counties, the refusal to allow GOP observers to monitor the counting in several states, and a glitch found in Dominion Voting Systems machines. One of these lawsuits has already been rejected in Pennsylvania, but the Trump campaign has promised to appeal the ruling.

    Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has stated that the alleged violations that his team has unearthed reveal a pattern that has allegedly repeated itself in several states. He suggested that this is a sign of a "centralised" effort to rig the election to make Trump lose. He added that most of the violations took place in "big cities controlled by Democrats".

