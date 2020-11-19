GOP Sen. Romney Roasts Trump’s Claims of Rigged Election, Says ‘Normally You Find Evidence FIRST’

Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who served as the US senator from Utah, once called Donald Trump a ‘900lb gorilla in the Republican party’, meaning that Trump’s policies and principles would remain relevant even when he left the office. It seems like the GOP Senator just cannot get enough of mocking the incumbent.

Trump was not happy with the results, so he decided to pursue his legal remedies. The incumbent reached the conclusion that the election results had been rigged before finding any evidence. Normally one finds evidence and then, after seeing the evidence, reaches a conclusion about whether or not there was a crime committed, Romney said during an interview on the CNN commentator’s podcast.

“But I think in all likelihood, it's pretty clear that Joe Biden will become the next president,” he added.

Romney expressed surprise that so many Republicans considered Biden’s projected win illegitimate, just because there had been “some sort of funny business in ballot counting and tabulation”.

“… a day or two after the election when the vote was called by the major networks he [Trump] indicated that there was massive fraud and that he had been robbed of the victory. And that was before any evidence had been gathered,” GOP sen. added.

On 7 November, Romney congratulated Biden on his projected victory In the US presidential elections. He said he and his wife prayed God might bless Biden and Harris “in the days and years ahead”.

Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020

​Romney is well-known for being one of few Republicans to openly criticise and mock the incumbent president. He once called him a ‘900lb gorilla in the Republican party’. Trump, in turn, criticised Romney for being insincere and joining the Black Lives Matter’s nationwide protests in June.

Tremendous sincerity, what a guy. Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would “tank” so badly in Utah! https://t.co/KqHsHmSRKo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

​As Democratic Party challenger Joe Biden is being projected as a president-elect, Donald Trump claims to have credible evidence of violations in the process of casting and counting the ballots, accusing the Democrats of “stealing the election”.