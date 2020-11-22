Register
12:56 GMT22 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, stands in front of a map of election swing states marked as Trump Pathways to Victory during a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results held at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020

    ‘Obvious Sh*tshow’: Senior Trump Officials Have No Faith in Giuliani’s Election Probe, Report Claims

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/14/1081218553_0:0:3144:1769_1200x675_80_0_0_83109ba88384a9c15d1665cba6996c37.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011221081242802-obvious-shtshow-senior-trump-officials-have-no-faith-in-giulianis-election-probe-report-claims/

    The Trump campaign presented evidence of suspected voter fraud at a press event on Thursday, accusing Democrats in swing states of a coordinated, “centralized” bid to steal the election. The presser seemed to have been partially derailed by attorney Sidney Powell, who claimed the fraud was a Russiagate-style plot by Venezuela, Cuba and China.

    While Donald Trump and his staff continue to pump out more evidence of suspected voter fraud, ranging from charts showing possible vote dumping to illegal coaching of poll workers in major Democrat-run cities, members of his inner circle have grown increasingly disenchanted with the prospects of the allegations going anywhere due to Rudy Giuliani’s handling of the investigation, the Daily Beast has reported, citing senior administration sources.

    “The obvious thing is, this is a shitshow,” one advisor reportedly said, calling the Giuliani strategy a “dead end.” “When the Rudy show started, that was a sidelining of everyone else. At that point, it became an issue of going through the motions and the recognition of, ‘OK, this is definitely over because we don’t have a chance with…these conspiracy theories,” the advisor added.

    Reverse Russiagate

    The outlet did not specify which elements of the fraud investigation Trump officials considered to be “conspiracy theories.” However, one element of the Trump campaign’s Thursday press event which raised eyebrows both in the media and online was the allegation by attorney Sidney Powell that the Dominion voting machines involved in the suspected fraud “were created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez,” the former Venezuelan president who died of cancer back in 2013.

    “What we are really dealing with here and uncovering more by the day is the massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States,” Powell told reporters at the press conference, adding that the campaign had found a witness in a lawsuit filed in Georgia who was with Chavez and had been briefed how the rigged voting machines worked.
    Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez(R) points at a giant bust of 19th century Venezuelan hero Simon Bolivar, known throughout Latin America as the Liberator, 07 May 1999 at the Latin American Memorial in Sao Paulo following a wreath laying ceremony.
    © AFP 2020 / MARIE HIPPENMEYER
    Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez(R) points at a giant bust of 19th century Venezuelan hero Simon Bolivar, known throughout Latin America as the "Liberator," 07 May 1999 at the Latin American Memorial in Sao Paulo following a wreath laying ceremony.

    Powell went on to allege that Dominion has an office in Toronto, Canada which it shares with an entity belonging to George Soros, the famed hedge-fund manager turned Democratic Party kingmaker who has been among the most prominent proponents of a global, liberal capitalist world order for the past three decades. It’s unclear what role if any Soros, a noted anti-communist, would have conspiring with communist and democratic socialist nations like Cuba, China and Venezuela.

    Trump Remains Optimistic

    A second Trump administration source told the Daily Beast that although the Thursday press conference was “one of the weirdest f*cking things we’ve ever witnessed,” staff felt they were not allowed to speak about it with the president, who was presumed to have been ‘thrilled’ by the press event.

    Data showing alleged possible election irregularities in the state of Michigan on the morning of November 4, 2020.
    © Photo : Twitter / @justin_hart
    Trump Tweets Charts Detailing Disappearance of Election Night Lead Due to Pro-Biden ‘Vote Dumping’
    Powell’s allegations aside, Daily Beast’s sources did not appear to comment on the other claims made by Giuliani, who said that he had nearly a dozen sworn affidavits and “hundreds of witnesses” across states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, New Mexico, Wisconsin and Nevada of large-scale manipulations involving mail-in ballots, vote dumping, keeping Republican observers an unreasonable distance back during vote counting ‘due to coronavirus regulations’, etc.

    Democratic officials, most US media and even some Republicans have dismissed Trump’s voter fraud allegations, pulling coverage, flagging tweets and accusing the president of undermining the American democratic process and demanding his immediate concession. Courts in multiple states have also thrown out multiple lawsuits by the campaign, sometimes prompting it to launch new, amended suits.

    Related:

    Regeneron's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Used to Treat Trump Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization
    Trump Team to Seek Expedited Appeal After Fed Judge Dismisses Pennsylvania Mail Ballots Lawsuit
    Trump Campaign Requests Another Recount of Ballots in the State of Georgia
    ‘You Can’t Make This BS Up Anymore’: Trump Jr Blasts MSM for Dubbing Dad ‘Ex-Reality TV Show Host’
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A pair is kissing in Red Square in Moscow
    New Year's Coming: Views of Snow Covered Moscow
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse