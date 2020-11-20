Georgia to Officially Certify Narrow Biden Election Win Later on Friday, State Secretary Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will certify the presidential election results later on Friday afternoon, his office said, in a correction to a previous statement made on Friday.

"In certifying the results, the Secretary of State will affirm that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for each state candidate," the release said. "Further, the Secretary of State will affirm that the statewide consolidated returns for state and federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county."

Earlier in the day, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, following the hand recount of votes, detailed that sitting President Donald Trump had failed to win the state's electoral votes.

"As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct," Raffensperger said on Friday. "The numbers reflect the verdict of the people, not a decision by the Secretary of State's Office or of courts or of either campaign.''

According to figures released by Raffensperger's office on Thursday, Democratic candidate Joe Biden won by a narrow margin of slightly over 12,000 ballots, or 0.25 percent of the ballots cast. Biden won 2,474,470 votes, or 49.50 percent, and sitting Trump won 2,461,833 votes or 49.25 percent.

According to Georgia law, Raffensperger must officially certify the results by 5:00 p.m. local time on Friday afternoon, giving Governor Brian Kemp a 24-hour period to confirm the certification of the 16-member Electoral College representing the state.

Trump's campaign had 48 hours after the first tally was announced to call for a recount as, according to state law, Biden's margin of victory was less than 0.5 percent.

All US states must have disputes resolved and votes certified by December 8, before electors meet in their respective capitals on December 18 to cast the final official vote.