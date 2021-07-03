'Too Adorable!' Queen Gets Behind the Wheel to Drive Herself to Royal Windsor Horse Show

Queen Elizabeth II was called “amazing” and “adorable” by onlookers after she was spotted driving to the Royal Windsor Horse Show this week in her Range Rover.
The photos published online show the Queen, who is a trained mechanic, casually arriving at the show’s grounds with her lady-in-waiting Dame Annabel Whitehead with a large smile on her face.
She is amazing! The Queen driving herself is too adorable! I hope to live as long as she has and move around like she does at her age! God Bless The Queen! 😍— TexSan- Sandra G. DeLaPaz (@sandra15go) July 2, 2021
Britain’s longest-reigning monarch is a fan of horses and rarely misses the show, but last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
Her Majesty last attended the show in 2019 alongside her late husband Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99.
The monarch looked cheerful and relaxed during the event wearing a white shirt and navy gilet.
“A day where she likely forgets about being the Queen and can be Elizabeth and partake in one of her passions,” one user commented the pics.
In 2013, Queen Elizabeth's horse "Estimate" took first place in Royal Ascot’s Gold Cup, making her the first reigning monarch to win the race.
All comments
Show new comments (0)