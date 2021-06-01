Register
18:29 GMT01 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on October 16, 2018 Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan walk down the stairs of Sydney’s iconic Opera House to meet people in Sydney

    Stripping Sussexes of Royal Titles Could Let Them 'Bask in PR Martyrdom,' Royal Expert Claims

    © AP Photo / SAEED KHAN
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082345161_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_55ebbe28151e6625b7f7b088e9a380c2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106011083051637---stripping-sussexes-of-royal-titles-could-let-them-bask-in-pr-martyrdom-royal-expert-claims/

    As Prince Harry continues to bombard his British relatives with a series of “truth bombs” featured in his recent mental health documentary "The Me You Can’t See," royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell has created a petition urging him to put his “royal style, titles, and rank into abeyance.”

    If Meghan Markle does end up losing her "Duchess of Sussex" title as many people demand, it might actually turn her into a real princess, royal expert Daniela Elser believes.

    "Even if Harry and Meghan were no longer in a position to use their Sussex titles, they still have his princely status to fall back on,” Elser wrote on news.com.au.

    “He will always be Prince Henry of Wales officially and she, as his wife, has every right to style herself Princess Henry of Wales, la the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Princess Michael of Kent,” the expert explains.

    In this case, Meghan would actually end up with an “even more elevated title than duchess,” she adds. 

    Overall, if the Queen ever decides to pressure the LA-bound Sussexes to forgo using their ducal titles, it could benefit them as opposed to punish them for speaking out against the royal family, Elser believes. 

    “The Sussexes...could bask in a sort of PR martyrdom that would strengthen their anti-Establishment, ‘speaking truth to power’ brand.”
    Britain's Prince Harry, right and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
    © AP Photo / Chris Jackson
    Britain's Prince Harry, right and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019

    Her comments follow Lady Colin Campbell’s recently launched petition urging Harry “to voluntarily ask the Queen to put his royal style, titles, and rank into abeyance." 

    “As a purely private citizen, with no royal rank, style or title, he will be able to indulge his personal beliefs, as is the right of all private citizens, without the consequential possibility of damaging the institution of the Monarchy or relations between Friendly Powers,” Lady Colin Campbell stated in her petition published on Change.org.

    The plea has already gathered over 43,000 signatures at the time of writing.

    The Sussexes officially lost a series of royal patronages, titles, and ranks – including Harry’s statuses as Captain General of the Royal Marines and Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Bury St Edmunds – in February, when they confirmed to the Queen that they were not returning to Buckingham Palace as working royals.

    But the couple’s recent “truth-bombing” that include allegations of “racism” in the royal family, complaints about Prince Charles’ parenting style, and frustration with the senior royals for failing to support Meghan during her struggles in the UK that apparently made her “suicidal,” have reportedly put Buckingham Palace on edge.

    Senior royals, however, are remaining silent on the couple's recent media bombardment, following their post-Oprah Winfrey interview statement that the royal family's recollections of events “may vary” from the Sussexes. 

    Tags:
    Princess, Duchess of Sussex, Duke of Sussex, Sussex, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    44th US president Barack Obama (R), is seen in 1970 at age 9 with his step-father Lolo Soetoro (L), his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham (C), in a family snapshot.
    How Famous Politicians Looked When They Were Kids
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse