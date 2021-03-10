Register
11:40 GMT10 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British television host Piers Morgan speaks to reporters outside his home in Kensington, central London, Wednesday March 10, 2021

    'Thanks for All the Love and Hate': Piers Morgan Says He Still Doesn't Believe Meghan Markle

    © AP Photo / Jonathan Brady
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082303761_0:0:3000:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_cafd2119bdaaafb735702ddb4350e46f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103101082303980-thanks-for-all-the-love-and-hate-piers-morgan-says-he-still-doesnt-believe-meghan-markle-/

    As host of ITV's Good Morning Britain for five years, Piers Morgan has never tried to pretend that he is a fan of "vapid little wastrels" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The channel announced his resignation from the breakfast programme on Tuesday, after Morgan accused the Duchess of lying during the Sussexes' bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

    Piers Morgan doesn't appear to be apologetic for saying that he didn't believe the Duchess of Sussex's remarks about her mental health struggles during her pregnancy with Archie.

    According to the ex-"Good Morning Britain" host, he "still" doesn't believe Meghan Markle.

    "On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview", the chatty Brit said on Twitter. "I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, OK".

    The journalist then hailed freedom of speech with a quote from Sir Winston Churchill: "some people's idea of freedom of speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage".

    "Thanks for all the love, and hate", Morgan added.

    Scandal Over 'Lying' Meg

    On Tuesday, Morgan scandalously stormed off the set of "Good Morning Britain" after he clashed with colleague Alex Beresford over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in the US on Sunday and was broadcast to British audiences by ITV the next day.

    Over the course of the bombshell talk with the American chat show queen, Markle made some thought-provoking remarks about the British monarchy, claiming that one unidentified member of the royal household had once wondered about how dark the skin colour of their soon-to-be-born son would be. Her loneliness and lack of support from the Royal Family made her suicidal during her first pregnancy, Markle claimed.  

    During Monday's episode of GMB on ITV, Morgan thundered that he "wouldn't believe it if she [Markle] read me a weather report" and then dubbed her "Princess Pinocchio" on his Twitter.

    ​His comments sparked a backlash among mental health activists and prompted tens of thousands of complaints to be sent to the nation's regulator, Ofcom, to investigate "GMB".

    Morgan's co-host Beresford slammed his colleague on air for continuing "to trash" the Duchess of Sussex and called the host's storming "pathetic" and "diabolical".

    ITV on Tuesday announced that Morgan was quitting the show.

    "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain", the channel said in a statement.

    ITV CEO Carolyn McCall said the broadcaster's team had spoken to the host prior to his resignation. It is believed management pressured Morgan to apologise for his remarks, but he refused.

    Morgan later clarified his stance on the Meghan Markle "suicidal thoughts" row, saying that mental illness and suicide "are clearly extremely serious things" and should be taken "extremely serious" – but added that he simply didn't believe the Duchess of Sussex.

    Another of Morgan's co-hosts, Susanna Reid, said on Wednesday that the programme "is certainly going to be very different" now that the scandalous reporter is gone.

    Tags:
    Good Morning Britain, Queen, Piers Morgan, Meghan Markle, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse