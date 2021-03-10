'Thanks for All the Love and Hate': Piers Morgan Says He Still Doesn't Believe Meghan Markle

As host of ITV's Good Morning Britain for five years, Piers Morgan has never tried to pretend that he is a fan of "vapid little wastrels" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The channel announced his resignation from the breakfast programme on Tuesday, after Morgan accused the Duchess of lying during the Sussexes' bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

Piers Morgan doesn't appear to be apologetic for saying that he didn't believe the Duchess of Sussex's remarks about her mental health struggles during her pregnancy with Archie.

According to the ex-"Good Morning Britain" host, he "still" doesn't believe Meghan Markle.

"On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview", the chatty Brit said on Twitter. "I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, OK".

The journalist then hailed freedom of speech with a quote from Sir Winston Churchill: "some people's idea of freedom of speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage".

"Thanks for all the love, and hate", Morgan added.

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

Scandal Over 'Lying' Meg

On Tuesday, Morgan scandalously stormed off the set of "Good Morning Britain" after he clashed with colleague Alex Beresford over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in the US on Sunday and was broadcast to British audiences by ITV the next day.

Over the course of the bombshell talk with the American chat show queen, Markle made some thought-provoking remarks about the British monarchy, claiming that one unidentified member of the royal household had once wondered about how dark the skin colour of their soon-to-be-born son would be. Her loneliness and lack of support from the Royal Family made her suicidal during her first pregnancy, Markle claimed.

During Monday's episode of GMB on ITV, Morgan thundered that he "wouldn't believe it if she [Markle] read me a weather report" and then dubbed her "Princess Pinocchio" on his Twitter.

Piers Morgan having a normal one, storms off the set of his own show pic.twitter.com/gsk4hPSdWu — Gavin Coote (@GavinCoote) March 9, 2021

​His comments sparked a backlash among mental health activists and prompted tens of thousands of complaints to be sent to the nation's regulator, Ofcom, to investigate "GMB".

Morgan's co-host Beresford slammed his colleague on air for continuing "to trash" the Duchess of Sussex and called the host's storming "pathetic" and "diabolical".

ITV on Tuesday announced that Morgan was quitting the show.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain", the channel said in a statement.

ITV CEO Carolyn McCall said the broadcaster's team had spoken to the host prior to his resignation. It is believed management pressured Morgan to apologise for his remarks, but he refused.

Morgan later clarified his stance on the Meghan Markle "suicidal thoughts" row, saying that mental illness and suicide "are clearly extremely serious things" and should be taken "extremely serious" – but added that he simply didn't believe the Duchess of Sussex.

Another of Morgan's co-hosts, Susanna Reid, said on Wednesday that the programme "is certainly going to be very different" now that the scandalous reporter is gone.